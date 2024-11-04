Maharashtra Elections 2024: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange withdraws from polls

Manoj Jarange, a prominent Maratha quota activist, has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. He also urged his candidates to withdraw nominations, stating that fighting the election solely on Maratha issues was insufficient.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who had previously announced to enter the poll fray, has declared that he would not contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections slated this month and asked his candidates to withdraw nominations. He urged his candidates to withdraw from the contest during a news conference on Monday. He declared, "We cannot fight the election solely on Maratha issues."

"It is not possible to contest and win an election on the strength of one caste. We are new in politics. If we field a candidate and he loses, it will be a shame for the caste. Therefore, I request all the Maratha candidates to withdraw their nomination," he added. Notably, today is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations for the Maharashtra polls.

Jarange had stated on August 6 that the only remaining alternative for the Maratha people was to go into politics and secure a Maratha quota. At that point, he had said he was confident they would take control of the state. He had denied any desire to get involved in politics, claiming that the need to obtain Maratha reservation forced him to do so. In order to get reservations for the Maratha community, Jarange had declared, "We have no choice but to enter politics and come to power."

Also Read | MP SHOCKER! Customer brutally beats shopkeeper for calling him ‘uncle’ in front of wife

Law over Maratha quota

The Maharashtra legislature enacted a law in February that will provide the Marathas, who make up over 30% of the state's population, 10% quota in government employment and education under a distinct category.

Nonetheless, Jarange and other Maratha community members pushed for the powerful caste to be included in the OBC category. The activist has started many rounds of hunger strikes in support of the Maratha quota since August of last year. On November 20, Maharashtra will have a single phase of assembly elections. On November 23, the votes will be counted.

Also Read | Delhi’s air quality drops to 'severe'; govt fines polluting vehicles, construction sites

Latest Videos