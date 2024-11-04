MP SHOCKER! Customer brutally beats shopkeeper for calling him ‘uncle’ in front of wife

A shopkeeper in Bhopal was attacked by a customer and his friends after he addressed the customer as "uncle." The incident occurred after the customer and his wife visited the shop to buy a saree but left without making a purchase.

A client in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, attacked a shopkeeper for reportedly calling him "uncle" in front of his wife. Vishal Shastri, who operates a saree business in the Jatkhedi neighborhood of Bhopal, said in a police complaint that a client and his friends beat him up at his establishment.

Rohit, the accused, and his wife had visited Vishal's store on Saturday in order to purchase a saree for her. After looking at several sarees for a while, the couple decided not to buy any. Then, shopkeeper Vishal asked Rohit what range of saree prices he was interested in purchasing. "Rs 1,000," Rohit said, cautioning Vishal not to jeopardize his purchasing power by pointing out that he could even purchase a saree for more money.

In addition, Vishal said, "Uncle, I will show you sarees in other ranges too." An altercation broke out when Rohit became enraged and told Vishal not to call him that again.

Rohit and his wife walked out of the store. He eventually brought a few guys back to the business, where they pulled Vishal out onto the street and began beating him with belts, sticks, and many kicks. The accused then fled the spot.

After suffering some minor wounds, Vishal went to the closest police station and filed a complaint against Rohit and his friends. Senior police officer Manish Raj Singh Bhadauria said he was then taken to the local hospital for a medical evaluation and treatment. According to the police, a case has been filed against Rohit and his associates, and all of the defendants will be taken into custody shortly.

Latest Videos