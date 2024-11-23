Fewer leaves, higher pay: West Bengal govt employees to see changes in 2025

West Bengal state government employees may experience a reduction in holidays in 2025, alongside a potential increase in allowances. While the pay commission offers the possibility of increased income, the holiday calendar reportedly indicates fewer holidays.

West Bengal government employees have been in the news for quite some time. The decisions taken by the Mamata government have repeatedly brought them into the news. Two pieces of news await state government employees in 2025.

One of these news is good and the other can be said to be bad. It is said that in 2025, as the allowance of state government employees will increase, so may the holidays decrease.

The allowance of state government employees has started increasing since 2024. Initially, it was increased by 4 percent, and later in April, it increased by another 4 percent. It is being heard that the allowance will increase by 14 percent in 2025.

On the other hand, holidays may decrease. According to the government calendar, as Saturdays and Sundays fall during the Durga Puja period, the number of holidays may decrease from 16 to 13 days.

In 2025, Chaturthi falls on Friday, September 26. Lakshmi Puja falls on Monday, October 6. The number of holidays may also decrease during this time, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Government employees will only get 13 days of holidays during Durga Puja in 2025. The income of state government employees will increase with the state government's fifth pay commission in January 2025. There is an atmosphere of happiness everywhere regarding this.

Similarly, a case from November 2022 is still ongoing, with a hearing scheduled for 2025. If that case is won, the salary will double.

Throughout the year, the Chief Minister gives holidays on various occasions to keep the state government employees happy. But, this time, those holidays will be cut.

Sources say that state government employees will get fewer Durga Puja holidays in the 2025 holiday calendar.

