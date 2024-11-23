Fewer leaves, higher pay: West Bengal govt employees to see changes in 2025

West Bengal state government employees may experience a reduction in holidays in 2025, alongside a potential increase in allowances. While the pay commission offers the possibility of increased income, the holiday calendar reportedly indicates fewer holidays.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

News about West Bengal government employees.

West Bengal government employees have been in the news for quite some time. The decisions taken by the Mamata government have repeatedly brought them into the news. Two pieces of news await state government employees in 2025.

article_image2

Potential increase in allowance and decrease in holidays.

One of these news is good and the other can be said to be bad. It is said that in 2025, as the allowance of state government employees will increase, so may the holidays decrease.

article_image3

Allowance increase for state government employees.

The allowance of state government employees has started increasing since 2024. Initially, it was increased by 4 percent, and later in April, it increased by another 4 percent. It is being heard that the allowance will increase by 14 percent in 2025.

article_image4

Durga Puja holidays may decrease.

On the other hand, holidays may decrease. According to the government calendar, as Saturdays and Sundays fall during the Durga Puja period, the number of holidays may decrease from 16 to 13 days.

article_image5

Holidays during Chaturthi and Lakshmi Puja.

In 2025, Chaturthi falls on Friday, September 26. Lakshmi Puja falls on Monday, October 6. The number of holidays may also decrease during this time, including Saturdays and Sundays.

article_image6

13 days of Durga Puja holidays in 2025.

Government employees will only get 13 days of holidays during Durga Puja in 2025. The income of state government employees will increase with the state government's fifth pay commission in January 2025. There is an atmosphere of happiness everywhere regarding this.

article_image7

Ongoing case may double salary.

Similarly, a case from November 2022 is still ongoing, with a hearing scheduled for 2025. If that case is won, the salary will double.

article_image8

Chief Minister's holidays to be cut.

Throughout the year, the Chief Minister gives holidays on various occasions to keep the state government employees happy. But, this time, those holidays will be cut.

article_image9

Fewer Durga Puja holidays in 2025.

Sources say that state government employees will get fewer Durga Puja holidays in the 2025 holiday calendar.

