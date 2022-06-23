Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra crisis deepens as more Shiv Sena MLAs reach Guwahati |Top updates

    The Maharashtra political crisis is deepening, with both Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and rebel minister Eknath Shinde engaged in a tug of war — the former to maintain the support of his MLAs in order to stay in power, and the latter to go beyond the'magic number' to dodge the anti-defection law.

    Maharashtra crisis deepens as more Shiv Sena MLAs reach Guwahati
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 9:04 AM IST

    The Maharashtra political crisis is deepening, with both Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and rebel minister Eknath Shinde engaged in a tug of war — the former to maintain the support of his MLAs in order to stay in power, and the latter to go beyond the'magic number' to dodge the anti-defection law. Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, left his official house Friday night, hours after an impassioned appeal and an offer to resign. Shiv Sena rebels have declared Eknath Shinde as their commander in a letter to the Governor.

    Here are top updates from the crisis: 

    • Eknath Shinde, the rebel Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister, stated on Wednesday that he had the backing of 46 MLAs, including six to seven Independent MLAs. "We currently have 46 MLAs on board, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. This figure will climb in the future. We have not yet received a proposal from the BJP, nor are we in negotiations with them," Shinde said with ANI over the phone.
    • Shinde stated that 40 MLAs joined him to Assam after arriving in Guwahati through Surat on Wednesday morning, all of them are loyal to late Balasaheb Thackeray's 'Hindutva' philosophy. Shinde landed in Guwahati on Wednesday morning with 32 Shiv Sena MLAs and seven additional lawmakers, including Independents and members of smaller parties, and booked into a fancy hotel on the outskirts of the city.

    Also read: Maharashtra Mutiny: 10 key points Uddhav Thackeray made to Shiv Sena cadre

    • Thackeray's allies in the MVA, Congress, and NCP stated they supported the Sena but said the revolt was an internal party problem that the party would have to settle on its own. They further accused the BJP of creating the Maharashtra political turmoil in order to "usurp power."
    • In the midst of the crisis, the Sena fired Eknath Shinde as legislative party leader on Tuesday. However, following their revolt, Sena MLAs in Guwahati wrote to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for the first time, claiming that Eknath Shinde was still the legislative party leader.
    • Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family members departed their official house 'Varsha' on Wednesday, hours after expressing his willingness to resign if dissident MLAs returned to Mumbai and made such a demand. Uddhav Thackeray and members of his family left his official house amid fans chanting "Uddhav tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain."

    Also Read | Maharashtra crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray moves out of official residence for family home

    • Party members chanted slogans and rained petals on the CM as he left his official residence with his family about 9.50 p.m. Around 10.30 p.m., he arrived outside Matoshri. However, it took the CM a another 40 minutes to get from outside Matoshri to inside his dwelling.

    Also Read | Maha Mutiny: Uddhav Thackeray's government on its way out?

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 9:04 AM IST
