Maharashtra CM Fadnavis asks cyber cell to contact Wikipedia over "objectionable content" on Sambhaji Maharaj

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis orders cyber cell to remove "objectionable" Wikipedia content about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, citing historical inaccuracies.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis asks cyber cell to contact Wikipedia over "objectionable content" on Sambhaji Maharaj dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 18, 2025, 6:41 PM IST

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Amid the ongoing controversy over "objectionable" content against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on Wikipedia, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed the cyber cell in the state to contact the open-source platform to remove the content.

Also Read: KIIT suicide: Nepal to make arrangements to send back student's body


"I have informed the IG (Inspector-General of Police) Cyber about the objectionable writing on Wikipedia. They have (been) ordered to contact Wikipedia and take action...It is not operated from India," Fadnavis told reporters.

Noting that Wikipedia doesn't operate from India, Fadnavis suggested that a set of rules must be in place to avoid distortion of historical facts.

"They have their own rules...We will give suggestions like this - instead of distorting historical things, create a rule...Freedom of expression is not unlimited. It cannot encroach on the freedom of others," the Maharashtra CM said.

Speaking on the actions of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Fadnavis said that police have been told to take action against developers who constructed buildings that have been declared illegal since they were built on government land.

"I am holding a meeting regarding Kalyan Dombivli. We will also go to the Supreme Court regarding how to save the needy. Ravindra Chavan has brought the incident to my attention. The police have been told to take action against the builder. The question is how to regularise the genuine buyers. Some buildings have been built on government land," Fadnavis added.

Speaking on the water supply issue in Thane's Badlapur, the Maharashtra CM said, "I promise you that funds of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will get to Badlapur as soon as possible. I will solve the water supply issue."

He said dams were being constructed on the Ulhas River to resolve the flooding issue in Badlapur during monsoon season.

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday attended the International Temples Convention and Expo event in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and spoke about his experience, stating that many temple committees from India participated in the event and discussed how modern technology and ancient Sanskriti can be connected. (ANI)

Also Read: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish government over Bihar's rising crime: '200 rounds fired daily'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

KIIT student suicide: Odisha university staff who mocked 'Nepal's budget' apologizes (WATCH) ddr

KIIT student suicide: Odisha university staff who mocked 'Nepal's budget' apologizes (WATCH)

Former CEC Rajiv Kumar bids farewell to ECI, describes it as 'place of worship of democracy'

Former CEC Rajiv Kumar bids farewell to Election Commission of India

Nepal girl's death: Odisha govt forms high-level committee to investigate suicide at KIIT dmn

Nepal girl's death: Odisha govt forms high-level committee to investigate suicide at KIIT

The future of Indian naval aviation: Powering maritime dominance with Next-Gen technology ddr

The future of Indian naval aviation: Powering maritime dominance with Next-Gen technology

Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish government over Bihar's rising crime: '200 rounds fired daily' ddr

Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish government over Bihar's rising crime: '200 rounds fired daily'

Recent Stories

WWE: Brock Lesnar's net worth 2024 vs 2025 compared amid Janel Grant case dmn

WWE: Brock Lesnar's net worth 2024 vs 2025 compared amid Janel Grant case

Was Jannik Sinner's three-month doping ban too lenient? WADA responds snt

Was Jannik Sinner's three-month doping ban too lenient? WADA responds

KIIT student suicide: Odisha university staff who mocked 'Nepal's budget' apologizes (WATCH) ddr

KIIT student suicide: Odisha university staff who mocked 'Nepal's budget' apologizes (WATCH)

football Are Manchester United players losing faith in Ruben Amorim amid continued struggles? snt

Are Manchester United players losing faith in Ruben Amorim amid continued struggles?

Former CEC Rajiv Kumar bids farewell to ECI, describes it as 'place of worship of democracy'

Former CEC Rajiv Kumar bids farewell to Election Commission of India

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon