Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs likely to be re-inducted, Home dept for Fadnavis

The cabinet expansion will take place in Mumbai today with reports suggesting that Devendra Fadnavis likely to get the home portfolio. Reports noted that 14 new Cabinet members, 7 each from BJP and Shiv Sena will be given offices.

The much awaited expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet will take place on Tuesday. It comes after more than a month after the Shiv Sena MLA was sworn in as chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as his deputy following the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray due to a rebellion. Notably, the Shiv Sena dissident MLAs from the Shinde group are likely to be appointed to the Shinde Cabinet on Tuesday. These individuals formerly served as ministers in the MVA administration led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The oath taking ceremony will take place at the Raj Bhavan, slated to begin at 11 am. The new Eknath Shinde-led Cabinet is anticipated to include former ministers like Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumre, Dada Bhuse, Gulabrao Patil, and Shambhuraj Desai. Omprakash Kadu, a former minister from the Prahar Janshakti Paksha who had backed Shinde during the uprising, could also be able to secure a position in the new government. There will probably be 12 to 15 ministers and MoS sworn in today.

Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP leader and ex-chief minister of Maharashtra who took oath as Shinde’s deputy on June 30, is likely to get the home portfolio in the cabinet expansion, sources said.

Also Read | Maha cabinet expansion likely before August 15; Fadnavis to get Home

The Shinde Shiv Sena group is anticipated to receive 16, while the BJP is anticipated to receive 27 Cabinet positions. Chandrakant Patil, Radhakrishna Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, Suresh Khade, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Atul Save, and Ravindra Chavan are some of the likely BJP candidates that might join the next Cabinet.

Several Shiv Sena MLAs from the Shinde group, including Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Shambhuraj Desai, Sandipan Bhumare, and Bharat Gogawale, might receive ministerial appointments today.

Also Read: New attempts to finish off Shiv Sena, says party chief Uddhav Thackeray