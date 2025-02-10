Mahakumbh 2025: Over 1,000 metric tons of subsidized ration distributed to saints and devotees

The Union Home Ministry and Uttar Pradesh government have partnered to provide subsidized ration to devotees at Mahakumbh 2025. Essential commodities are being distributed via NAFED, with convenient ordering options through WhatsApp and mobile vans ensuring easy access for pilgrims.

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 1,000 metric tons of subsidized ration distributed to saints and devotees
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 10:53 AM IST

In a joint initiative by the Union Home Ministry and the Uttar Pradesh government, special ration provisions have been made for devotees, saints, and Kalpvasis at Mahakumbh 2025. Through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), essential commodities like flour, pulses, rice, and other necessities are being provided at subsidized rates.  

To ensure convenience, devotees can order ration via WhatsApp and phone calls. So far, over 1,000 metric tons of ration has been distributed exclusively through NAFED to saints and spiritual leaders. Additionally, 20 mobile vans are actively operating across the Kumbh Mela area to facilitate smooth and uninterrupted supply, ensuring that pilgrims face no difficulties.

Rohit Jaiman, the state head of NAFED, stated that this special ration distribution initiative is being jointly operated by the Union Home Ministry and the Uttar Pradesh government. Managing Director Deepak Agarwal is personally overseeing the execution of the plan.  

Devotees and Kalpvasis can place their orders via call or WhatsApp at 7275781810, availing essential commodities at subsidized rates. The ration packs include 10 kg of flour, 10 kg of rice, and 1 kg packets of pulses (moong, masoor, and chana dal).

Implemented under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the initiative has already distributed 700 metric tons of flour, 350 metric tons of pulses, and 10 metric tons of rice. 

NAFED’s products and the ‘Bharat’ brand have gained immense popularity among devotees and Kalpvasis.

