Maha Kumbh 2025 set to surpass the records of Kumbh 2019

The Yogi government is not only committed to making the Maha Kumbh 2025 a grand and divine event but also to presenting it as a global benchmark for the world’s largest gatherings. Following the successful organization of this two-month-long event, several significant world records are set to be established, surpassing those of the 2019 Kumbh and inspiring greater public participation. While Rs 3.5 crore was allocated for record-breaking activities in 2019, this time a budget of Rs 5 crore has been approved.

Through these achievements, the Yogi government aims to send a strong message of a green and clean Maha Kumbh to the global community.

Extensive preparations have been made to ensure widespread public involvement during the auspicious occasion of Maha Kumbh 2025.

As part of this, four new Guinness World Records are planned through active public participation. The government has allocated a total budget of Rs 4.87 crore to support these record-setting activities, with Rs 2.25 crore dedicated to activity management and Rs 1.62 crore earmarked for related development works. In the 2019 Kumbh, several major world records were set with a spend of over Rs 3.53 crore. For Maha Kumbh 2025, more than Rs 1.25 crore will be spent on organizing various record-breaking activities.

In the 2019 Kumbh, the Yogi government set a remarkable record for the largest handprint painting. A total of 7,664 participants contributed to a signature artwork on a 60-foot canvas within just 8 hours. This impressive feat of community participation, with people from around the world involved, surpassed the previous record of 4,675 signatures set by South Korea. For Maha Kumbh 2025, the Yogi government plans to elevate this achievement by engaging 10,000 participants in the same activity.

Similarly, during the 2019 Kumbh, the Yogi government organized the largest bus parade on February 28, 2019, within the fairgrounds. This event highlighted the efficient transport management of the Prayagraj Mela Authority and Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. A fleet of 503 buses showcased an impressive parade, drawing widespread attention and breaking the previous record of 390 buses set by Abu Dhabi. In Maha Kumbh 2025, a grand parade of 1,000 electric rickshaws is planned to promote green energy and raise awareness about a healthy environment.

A further record was set in Kumbh 2019 for the largest simultaneous cleaning of the ghats and fairgrounds, reflecting the Yogi government’s strong commitment to cleanliness and waste management.

During the event, 10,180 people participated in a coordinated cleaning campaign at multiple locations, earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. Maha Kumbh 2025 aims to surpass this achievement, with plans for 15,000 people to participate in simultaneous cleaning activities across the fair area and ghats.

Additionally, another record will be attempted as 300 individuals will enter the river together to conduct a river-cleaning campaign.

