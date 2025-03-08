Maha Kumbh 2025: 3'8 tall 'Chhotu Baba', who hasn't bathed in 32 years is the talk of the town. His story

Gangapuri Maharaj who has not taken a bath for 32 years has become the centre of attraction in Maha Kumbh Mela, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Gangapuri Maharaj is also know as Chhotu Baba is from Assam's Kamakhya Peeth.

The sacred shores of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj are abuzz with activity as the Maha Kumbh Mela unfolds, but interestingly, Gangapuri Maharaj, affectionately known as Chhotu Baba has emerged as a center of curiosity. The 57-year-old spiritual devotee, hailing from Assam's revered Kamakhya Peeth, has stunned the gathering with his unwavering vow of abstaining from bathing for 32 years.

Standing at 3 feet 8 inches tall, Chhotu Baba spoke to news agency ANI on Friday, and remarked, "This is Milan Mela. It’s about connecting souls, which is why I am here."

"I am 57 years old and happy to be here with everyone," he added with a contented smile.

Gangapuri Maharaj who has not bathed for the last 32 years said, "I do not take a bath because I have a wish which has not been fulfilled in the last 32 years. I will not take a bath in the Ganga."

Preparations in full swing

The Maha Kumbh Mela, celebrated every 12 years, will begin on January 13 and will continue until February 26, drawing millions of pilgrims to its spiritually charged grounds. To manage the vast influx of visitors, the Prayagraj administration has rolled out extensive measures for crowd safety and incident prevention.

Authorities have deployed personnel alongside advanced resources like quick response vehicles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), firefighting robots, and fire mist bikes. Firefighting boats, designed to utilize river water for extinguishing flames, are set to join the arsenal within a week.

The North Central Railway’s Prayagraj division has introduced a seamless ticketing system to ease pilgrims' journeys. Personnel sporting distinctive green jackets with QR codes are stationed at Prayagraj Junction and other key locations.

By scanning these QR codes, pilgrims can access the UTS mobile app to book unreserved tickets, bypassing the hassle of long queues.

The spiritual fervor will peak during the major Shahi Snan rituals, with Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, and Basant Panchami on February 3 marking the highlights of the event.

