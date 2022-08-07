Maha cyber cell warns people against fake video calls, friend requests from unknown people

People should avoid video calls from unknown numbers. If they receive such calls again, they should block the number or contact local police to report it, according to the official.

The Maharashtra cyber department has warned people not to respond to video calls, friend requests from unknown people, or threatening calls from people posing as police officers.

According to a department official, the state cyber department has received several such complaints and reports of people being duped under the guise of electricity bills, loan apps, and online marketplaces.

The official said that people should be cautious before applying for anything online or clicking any link.

Also, there have been cases of women being seen in objectionable conditions during video calls and then fraudsters posing as Delhi cyber police officers to extort money from people, the official added.

People should also be cautious if any stranger sends them a friend request. In most cases, the official added that the fraudsters use pictures of women to gain people's trust before attempting to extort money from them by threatening to file lawsuits.

As per the official, the state cyber department has received approximately 400 complaints about callers threatening people by saying their electricity supply will be disconnected due to non-payment of dues.

Before engaging in any transaction with such callers, he advised people to contact the power company's customer care, check their power metre, or inquire if the company had hired someone to call on its behalf.

According to the official, there have recently been cases of people committing suicide due to harassment from loan app agents.

"We urge people not to take small loans of Rs 2,000 or Rs 10,000 through online apps because many of them engage in extortion. People should apply for loans at banks," the official stated.

According to him, the cyber department has received approximately 200 complaints of cheating, with fraudsters posing as representatives of online marketplaces offering to buy and sell various products.

People should not pay money online in such cases. According to the official, they should have physical contact with the buyers/sellers and pay in cash.

(With inputs from PTI)

