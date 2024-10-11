Madhya Pradesh launches "Sampada 2.0", streamlining property transactions with e-registration system

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that the Digital India Mission, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fulfilling the needs of the common people. Innovations like zero-balance accounts, online transactions, and e-registry have simplified life. He added that "Sampada 2.0," based on new technology, will be a milestone in online document registration, setting an example for the entire country

Previously, people had to visit offices for document registration, but now they can avail this facility from home through the portal and app. Dr. Yadav was speaking at the launch of the "Sampada 2.0" portal and mobile app, developed on the new system of e-registry and e-registration, at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center.

This user-friendly platform streamlines property transactions, documentation processes, and grievance redressal, making it a game-changer for the state.

This upgraded system aims to be straightforward, efficient, and free from corruption. The "Sampada-2.0" system facilitates online registrations not only for residents within the state but also for those outside the state and even overseas. This innovation is expected to save time for citizens and reduce unnecessary fees.

Dr. Yadav mentioned that the central government has entrusted Madhya Pradesh with two important tasks: completing the GIS work of 120 cities through the IT department under the Department of Science and Technology, and establishing GIS labs in all districts. He stated that Madhya Pradesh is progressing significantly in IT and will move towards a paperless system. Highlighting the features of "Sampada 2.0," he said it is based on advanced technology and integrated with the Revenue, Finance, and Urban Administration departments, along with GST and Unique ID. The collector guideline rate of land can be accessed through the app using location. The software will facilitate property GIS mapping, biometric identification, and document formatting. Physical presence will not be required for document registration, and document verification and registration can be done from home. Applicants will receive a soft copy of the document via WhatsApp and email.

Under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, the state is continuously innovating. Sampada 2.0 is being implemented keeping in mind ease of living. This will make the registration system easy, simple, and corruption-free. Citizens will benefit from the new system of e-registration and e-stamping, enabling them to sell and register their property from home. This system will allow online registration not only within the state but also from outside the state and country, saving time and preventing unnecessary allegations.

Interaction with e-registrants

Dr. Yadav interacted virtually with citizens who benefited from "Sampada 2.0." Mr. Surendra Singh Chakrat from Hong Kong informed him that he registered a "Power of Attorney" document in Ratlam from Hong Kong. Similarly, 78-year-old Dr. Shakti Malik, born in Jabalpur and currently residing in Delhi, also registered a "Power of Attorney" document online. Dr. Malik expressed her happiness with this new system.

What didn't happen in Spain, happened in Madhya Pradesh: Mr. Mariano Matias

Mr. Mariano Matias from Spain mentioned that e-registry has not yet been implemented in Spain. He thanked Dr. Yadav and his team for achieving this feat. Notably, the online registration of the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation's work contract was done through "Sampada 2.0" by the corporation's officials and Mr. Mariano Matias Alvarez Arce from Spain, representing Ayesa Ingeniera Y Arquitecura S.A.U., and Mr. Pushpendra Gupta (Ayesa India Pvt Ltd) in Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh leads in digital registration process: Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Devda

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda stated that Madhya Pradesh is a leading state in the digital registration process and congratulated the software development team. Under Dr. Yadav's guidance, "Sampada 2.0" has been simplified and improved rapidly. Madhya Pradesh is the first state to implement a transparent online document registration system for its citizens. After successful pilot projects in 4 districts, it is being implemented statewide. The paperless process eliminates the scope for errors. The mobile app provides instant access to guideline rates for any location.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav felicitates outstanding performers

Dr. Yadav felicitated officers and employees of the Registration Department for their outstanding work. A documentary based on the "Sampada 2.0" portal and app was screened. He also received a portrait of Lord Krishna as a memento from the Commercial Tax Department.

Latest Videos