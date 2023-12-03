Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: BJP leads in 150, Cong in 64 constituency as per ECI trends

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: The 2023 Assembly elections in the state witnessed a significant voter turnout, surpassing previous records with an impressive 76.22% participation, outshining the 2018 voting percentage of 74.97%.

Counting of votes to begin at 8 am in the 230-member Assembly Madhya Pradesh that went to polls on November 17. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyes retaining its historical dominance, as predicted by the Exit Polls. Madhya Pradesh has long been regarded as a strong bastion for the BJP, with sporadic interruptions in its rule.

According to the early trends by the ECI, BJP is leading in as many as 150 seats while Congress bagged 64 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

In 2018, the Congress briefly seized power under Kamal Nath's leadership, marking a rare exit from the BJP's established dominance. However, this was short-lived, as the Congress government crumbled following Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the BJP, leading to the reinstatement of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Exit Polls show BJP, Congress in nail-biting contest

Current Election Dynamics in Madhya Pradesh:

The 2023 Assembly elections in the state witnessed a significant voter turnout, surpassing previous records with an impressive 76.22% participation, outshining the 2018 voting percentage of 74.97%. The state saw a bustling contest among 2,533 candidates competing across 230 constituencies, appealing for the votes of over 5.59 lakh eligible voters.

Madhya Pradesh Election 2018:

In the 2018 elections, the BJP conceded power to the Congress after a three-term reign. Kamal Nath assumed office as Chief Minister with 114 seats, marking a significant shift in power dynamics. However, the political landscape swiftly transformed as several MLAs allied with Jyotiraditya Scindia defected to the BJP, causing the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government within a mere 15 months.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Over 70% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Key candidates

In Madhya Pradesh, there are as many as 29 crucial seats out of the 230 seats.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Budhni seat elevates its significance as one of the most pivotal seats in the state. His uninterrupted representation since 2006 amplifies the seat's importance.

Former CM Kamal Nath's stronghold in Chhindwara adds to the intrigue. His historic dominance as a nine-time Congress MP from this constituency marks it as a focal point in this electoral bout.

Dimni becomes another focal point as the BJP fields sitting MP and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, while Congress counters with MLA Ravindra Singh Tomar Bhidosa.

Narsinghpur assumes significance as the BJP places Union Minister and prominent OBC leader Prahlad Singh Patel in the fray.

The electoral chessboard further unfolds with constituencies like Lahar, Niwas, Indore-1, Datia, Harsud, Sanwer, Sanchi, Gwalior, Surkhi, Badnawar, Bamori, and Raghogarh, each carrying its weight of importance in this high-stakes political landscape.