Machete in hand, Bengali Hindus from Malda assist BSF in fencing India-Bangladesh border (WATCH)

The BSF on Tuesday said that fencing work at the border between India and Bangladesh in Malda district was going on in a peaceful manner.
 

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 4:53 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 4:53 PM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday said that fencing work at the border between India and Bangladesh in Malda district was going on in a peaceful manner. Bengali Hindus from Malda have joined hands with the BSF to fortify the India-Bangladesh border at Shukdebpur village.

Residents of Shukdebpur, particularly Bengali Hindus, have volunteered their time and labor, underscoring their commitment to safeguarding their homeland.

A video surfaced on social media, showing a group of locals, at the border with machetes in hand, assisting BSF in fencing work.

India-Bangladesh border fencing work

When asked about reports in the Bangladeshi press claiming that the BGB has taken control of the 5-km border region situated along the Kodala river in Mohespur upazilla in Jhenaidah, the BSF officer said these reports were totally baseless. He said the area is located opposite to Ranaghat in West Bengal's Nadia district. "There is no change in the status quo there," Pandey said.

"The status quo is there as it was earlier and there is complete peace," he said.

