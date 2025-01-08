Freebies to 'Sheesh Mahal' row: How AAP & BJP are trading blows as Delhi’s electoral battle heats up

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has overshadowed the BJP’s celebrations following its landmark Lok Sabha victories in 2014 and 2019, faces its toughest challenge yet. Will history repeat itself, or is Delhi ready for a political shift?

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 1:51 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 1:51 PM IST

 

As Delhi gears up for the February 8 assembly polls, the political battleground is rife with tension and anticipation. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has overshadowed the BJP’s celebrations following its landmark Lok Sabha victories in 2014 and 2019, faces its toughest challenge yet. Will history repeat itself, or is Delhi ready for a political shift?

A BJP victory would mark a significant deviation from the established pattern, building on the momentum it recently gained by wresting Maharashtra and Haryana from Congress’ grasp. The stakes are high for the saffron party, which is determined to reclaim prominence in a city that was once a bastion of its influence—long before its dominance in other regions took shape.

However, the BJP leadership acknowledges the steep climb ahead. Arvind Kejriwal’s extensive support among economically weaker sections, bolstered by his government’s welfare schemes, poses a formidable challenge. Additionally, the lack of a strong, recognizable face to counter Kejriwal and a weakened party organization are hurdles that the BJP cannot ignore.

Despite this, the BJP sees cracks in Kejriwal’s once-impenetrable armor. Allegations of corruption, accusations of arrogance symbolized by the controversial ‘Sheesh Mahal’—the opulent official residence built for the Delhi CM—and the weight of decade-long incumbency have provided ample fodder for criticism. Issues like crumbling infrastructure, relentless traffic congestion, and the polluted Yamuna add to the narrative of stagnation under AAP’s rule.

Adding to the equation is the AAP’s control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). What was once a BJP stronghold has become a double-edged sword for Kejriwal’s party, as it now bears the brunt of public discontent over civic issues, leaving no room to shift blame.

Sensing an opportunity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned the heat on Kejriwal, branding his tenure as an “AAP-DA (a crisis of Kejriwal’s creation).” The BJP also aims to use the Delhi elections to emphasize Congress’ diminishing relevance as a political force capable of challenging the saffron juggernaut.

As the clock ticks down, all eyes are on the national capital—poised for yet another gripping political showdown.

