I have been in politics for 6 decades, will defeat Congress for sure: Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda

JDS leader HD Deve Gowda criticized the state government's move to reopen a case against Srikanth Poojary, accusing Congress of vengeful politics. He affirmed JDS' alliance with NDA, vowing to combat such retaliation. Gowda expressed confidence in defeating Congress, dismissing their claims of 20 seats. He touted NDA's potential under Modi's leadership, anticipating a stronger performance in the elections.

JDS chief HD Deve Gowda criticized the state government's decision to reopen a past case against Hindu activist Srikanth Poojary, labelling it as a vengeful political move. Speaking at a press conference held at the party office JP Bhavan, Gowda condemned the Congress, accusing them of engaging in retaliatory politics.



He said, "The Congress is exacting revenge by reigniting the case against Karasevak”. He also declared the JDS alliance with NDA for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Vowing to raise his voice against such vindictive politics, Gowda emphasized, "We will continue to speak out against revenge politics as long as this alliance persists."



In a direct and confident tone, Gowda expressed his conviction that the Congress, under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, would face defeat. "I have been in politics for six decades. We will oust them. Their boastful claims of defeating the NDA and securing 20 seats in the state are merely ego-driven. Achieving 20 seats is nothing but a pipe dream," he asserted.

Asserting his belief in the NDA's potential, Gowda remarked, "This time, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the people of our state will deliver an unprecedented verdict in favour of the NDA alliance, surpassing all expectations." He exuded confidence that the NDA alliance would secure more seats in the upcoming elections.