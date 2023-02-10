Lithium deposits found in J&K: Why is it important for India?

Lithium is one of the most sought-after minerals globally. India has found a new ray of hope in the global competitive market - a new untouched reserve of this precious metal. Lithium batteries have a high power-to-weight ratio, high energy efficiency, good high-temperature performance, and low self-discharge. These are one of the many reasons why lithium is used in EV batteries.

The three major producers and exporters of lithium are Australia, Chile, and China, respectively. This metal has the ability to alter not just the fate of people who possess it, but also the course of the entire planet. In the very competitive international market, India has discovered a fresh, untapped supply of this priceless metal. Lithium deposits have been discovered in Jammu & Kashmir for the first time in India's history, according to the Geological Survey of India (GSI). Lithium deposits have been found for the first time, and they were found in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj.

What is Lithium?

One of the most sought-after minerals on the planet is lithium, which is an element on the periodic table. The name lithium is derived from the Greek word lithos, which meaning stone. Johan August Arfvedson made the first discovery of the element in 1817. Lithium, the metal with the lowest density, interacts violently with water and naturally has hazardous properties.

Why is it important for electric vehicles?

The debate over the world's lithium reserves has been picking up steam as the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) grows. India, which has mostly relied on imports for the mineral, now has optimism with the finding of a sizable resource.

High energy efficiency, exceptional high-temperature performance, and minimal self-discharge are all characteristics of lithium batteries. These are just a few of the numerous benefits of using lithium in EV batteries. Additionally, lithium-ion batteries are great for the environment because so many of their parts can be recycled.

With the most recent finding of a lithium reservoir in India, manufacturers will find it simpler to lower the cost of batteries, which will further aid to lower the cost of EVs.

It will benefit the nation's smartphone production as well as electric automobiles. Lithium-ion batteries now power the majority of cellphones. Increased manufacturing and lower costs for cellphones in India will result from the price drop. EVs aren't the only thing that utilise lithium; it's also used in the medical field, in electronics that run our phones, in solar panels, and in other renewable technologies essential for the switch to clean energy.