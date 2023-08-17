Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Lifelong pain': Family left devastated by loss of 3 generations in Shimla landslide tragedy

    On Monday, a cloudburst-induced landslide in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, caused the collapse of a temple, trapping seven family members inside, including three children.

    Lifelong pain Family left devastated by loss of 3 generations in Shimla landslide tragedy snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 8:31 PM IST

    The family that tragically lost seven of their beloved members, spanning three generations, in a Himachal Pradesh landslide, is anxiously awaiting the recovery of the bodies to perform their final rites and pay their respects, especially to the three children among the victims. The fatal landslide occurred when a cloudburst triggered a collapse of a temple in Shimla on Monday.

    Vinod, the brother of one of the deceased men named Pawan, expressed his deep sorrow in an interview with NDTV, saying, "My brother, three children, sister-in-law, five others including one of our daughters are gone. Rescuers are trying to find the bodies. At least I want to perform their last rites, the last rites of my brother too before my time to go comes."

    As of now, two bodies remain unfound, adding to the family's anguish.

    The family, gathered in their quiet home, bears the visible weight of their immense loss. "This pain will stay with me for the rest of my life," shared one woman within the family.

    Pawan's younger sister, who wasn't in Shimla at the time, recounted receiving a distressing phone call informing her about the incident. She mentioned, "They said the road to Shimla is also blocked."

    The elder sister of Pawan emphasized the heartbreak the family is enduring: "We just want to find the body of our brother and the others. Seven of my family members are gone. They were asking me to come here. But I didn't. Maybe I wasn't destined to die yet. They went to the temple, never to return. I just want to get my brother's body, so that we can do the final rites. Our family has been destroyed."

    Monsoon-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in more than 60 casualties. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed that the state has incurred a loss of ₹10,000 crore due to environmental damage, property destruction, and casualties.

    Amid these dire circumstances, over 800 individuals were evacuated from low-lying areas near Pong Dam in Kangra, as the water level in the reservoir surged, rendering villages inaccessible.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 8:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan worried about 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition? Leaked internal e-mail suggests so

    26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition bothering Pakistan? Leaked internal e-mail suggests so

    Congress MP Randeep Surjewala appointed as General Secretary in-charge of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh AJR

    Congress MP Randeep Surjewala appointed as General Secretary in-charge of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

    Karnataka government faces Opposition ire over Kaveri water release

    Karnataka government faces Opposition ire over Kaveri water release

    No injury or semen stain required: Jammu and Kashmir High Court sets new precedent on rape AJR

    No injury or semen stain required: Jammu and Kashmir High Court sets new precedent on rape

    52 lakh fake mobile connections closed through Sanchar Saathi Portal: Ashwini Vaishnav AJR

    52 lakh fake mobile connections closed through Sanchar Saathi Portal: Ashwini Vaishnav

    Recent Stories

    Football Liverpool's surprise pick: Unveiling Wataru Endo, the Japanese defensive midfielder osf

    Liverpool's surprise transfer pick: Meet Wataru Endo, the Japanese defender

    Heres how to make delicious Alu Posto in 30 mins ADC EIA

    Here's how to make delicious Alu Posto in 30 mins

    Hair Care: 5 amazing advantages of Clove Oil vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 amazing advantages of Clove Oil

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan's action movie has link with Christopher Nolan; check out details ADC

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan's action movie has link with Christopher Nolan; check out details

    Face Care: 5 surprising benefits of Fenugreek vma eai

    Face Care: 5 surprising benefits of Fenugreek

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon