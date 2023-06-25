Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kozhikode: Paragon ranked among world's most 'Legendary Restaurants'; biriyani its iconic dish

    Seven Indian restaurants have reached the list of the world's 150 most iconic restaurants, much to the joy of the country's culinary fans.

    Kozhikode Paragon ranked among world's most 'Legendary Restaurants'; biriyani its iconic dish
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 25, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    Taste Atlas, a travel web guide, has released a list of the "Top 150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World," guaranteeing a one-of-a-kind gourmet trip worth experiencing at least once in your lifetime. It is reportedly said that these food joints "are not just places to grab a meal but destinations in their own right".

    The most renowned restaurant in the world is Figlmüller in Vienna, Austria, which 'has acquired its fame by specialising on a single dish - the Schnitzel Wiener Art - for over a century'.

    Global leader Modi: 13 international awards for PM in last 9 last years

    It is followed by Katz's Delicatessen in New York City, USA, and Warung Mak Beng in Sanur, Indonesia, in second and third positions, respectively.

    As many as seven Indian restaurants have reached the list of the world's 150 most iconic restaurants, much to the joy of the country's culinary fans.

    The historic Paragon restaurant in Kozhikode has been awarded the world's 11th most renowned restaurant, with biryani being its "most iconic dish."

    "Paragon in Kozhikode, Kerala, is an emblem of the region's rich gastronomic history, celebrated for its mastery of traditional Malabar cuisine. The dish that reigns supreme is the biryani, a blend of rice, meat, and spices, steeped in age-old traditions and prepared with locally sourced ingredients," the guide said.

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confers PM Modi with 'Order of the Nile' award | WATCH

    Paragon, established in 1939, is renowned for its enduring charm, creating an inviting atmosphere that perfectly complements the meticulous preparation of dishes.

    According to Taste Atlas, the 12th spot is occupied by Tunday Kababi in Lucknow which is immensely popular for its Mughlai cuisine. The star offering, the galouti kebab, is a culinary masterpiece featuring finely minced meat tenderized with raw papaya and an assortment of spices.

