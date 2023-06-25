Kozhikode: Paragon ranked among world's most 'Legendary Restaurants'; biriyani its iconic dish

Seven Indian restaurants have reached the list of the world's 150 most iconic restaurants, much to the joy of the country's culinary fans.

Taste Atlas, a travel web guide, has released a list of the "Top 150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World," guaranteeing a one-of-a-kind gourmet trip worth experiencing at least once in your lifetime. It is reportedly said that these food joints "are not just places to grab a meal but destinations in their own right".

The most renowned restaurant in the world is Figlmüller in Vienna, Austria, which 'has acquired its fame by specialising on a single dish - the Schnitzel Wiener Art - for over a century'.

It is followed by Katz's Delicatessen in New York City, USA, and Warung Mak Beng in Sanur, Indonesia, in second and third positions, respectively.

The historic Paragon restaurant in Kozhikode has been awarded the world's 11th most renowned restaurant, with biryani being its "most iconic dish."

"Paragon in Kozhikode, Kerala, is an emblem of the region's rich gastronomic history, celebrated for its mastery of traditional Malabar cuisine. The dish that reigns supreme is the biryani, a blend of rice, meat, and spices, steeped in age-old traditions and prepared with locally sourced ingredients," the guide said.

Paragon, established in 1939, is renowned for its enduring charm, creating an inviting atmosphere that perfectly complements the meticulous preparation of dishes.

According to Taste Atlas, the 12th spot is occupied by Tunday Kababi in Lucknow which is immensely popular for its Mughlai cuisine. The star offering, the galouti kebab, is a culinary masterpiece featuring finely minced meat tenderized with raw papaya and an assortment of spices.