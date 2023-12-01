Kollam kidnapping case: One person in custody; police to record child's father's statement again

The police have taken one person into custody in connection with the abduction of a six-year-old in Oyoor in Kollam. Meanwhile, the police will take the statement of the child's father again today.

Kollam: The police have taken one person into custody in connection with the abduction of a six-year-old in Oyoor in Kollam. The suspect is a native of Kirinkara and the police believe that he is the one who rented the car. The details of the person are not disclosed by the police. There are contradictions in his statement and he is still in police custody.

Meanwhile, the police will take the statement of the child's father again today. The police said that today is a crucial day in the Aoor child abduction case as authorities have obtained crucial information from a seized phone, shedding light on the suspects involved. A special police team searched an investigation at the flat and hospital where the child's father works. Her father, Reji is an employee of a private hospital. The police have taken the phone from his flat. The police have released a sketch of the female suspect who is suspected to be involved in this case. It is also suspected that the child was given sedatives at the time of the abduction.

The police are actively pursuing leads with continued CCTV collection and vehicle searches. Newly acquired CCTV footage captures the kidnappers traveling with the child, providing valuable insights for the ongoing investigation. At the same time, it is reported that the car used in the incident had multiple fake number plates. Authorities revealed that the vehicle was intentionally driven along the same route with several different number plates, suggesting a deliberate attempt by the suspects to complicate and derail the ongoing investigation.

The auto used in the incident is registered in Kollam. The police have revealed specific details about the auto, mentioning a distinctive colored painting on its front and writing on the front glass.

The kidnappers abandoned the child on the Ashramam Maidanam and fled the spot, allegedly succumbing to the intense pressure piled on through media coverage and a police investigation. Abigail Sara was abducted from Pooyappally in southern Kerala a day ago at 4:30 pm while she was going to tuition classes along with her eight-year-old brother. The police intensified checks in the nearby districts too.

