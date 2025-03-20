Kolkata techie, 'leading a team of software engineers', jumps to death from office building

Read Full Article

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old senior manager at a leading Indo-American IT consulting and outsourcing firm in Kolkata, jumped to his death from the sixth-floor refuge area of his office building. The incident unfolded at Candor Techspace in New Town on Wednesday afternoon.

Bhattacharya, a resident of Mudiali in south Kolkata, is survived by his wife and two children. Preliminary probe suggests he was grappling with depression and undergoing treatment, though the police are investigating every possible angle.

What happened?

According to law enforcement sources, Bhattacharya had arrived at work as usual and logged into his system. However, colleagues noted that he seemed visibly disturbed and preoccupied throughout the day. Around 3 PM, shortly after lunch, his bloodied body was discovered in the parking lot outside the office complex. His family also confirmed that he had been under considerable stress in recent times.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact circumstances under which he accessed the refuge area,” stated a senior officer from Bidhannagar City Police.

An alumnus of Presidency University’s 1994 batch (BSc Physics), Bhattacharya was leading a team of software engineers at his firm. Security guards found him face down in a pool of blood, following which senior office personnel and the police were informed.

Despite being swiftly transported to a nearby private hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, Bhattacharya succumbed to multiple injuries. Authorities have since sent his body for post-mortem and are examining his electronic devices for potential clues.

“A case of unnatural death has been registered at Techno City police station,” an officer confirmed.

Also read: Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew shot dead by own brother after quarrel over drinking water

Also read: Ban ads of high sugar, fat products targeting children: Milind Deora praises PM's anti-obesity campaign| WATCH

Latest Videos