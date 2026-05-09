Mallikarjun Kharge honours Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his 160th birth anniversary, calling him an architect of India's national movement. The Congress chief also slammed the Centre, citing NCRB data on rising crime against women and farmer suicides.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid tribute to freedom fighter and social reformer Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his 160th birth anniversary, describing him as one of the foremost architects of India's national movement whose ideals continue to inspire generations. In a post on X, Kharge recalled how Mahatma Gandhi had described Gokhale in his autobiography and praised his contribution to India's freedom struggle and social reform movement. "In his autobiography, Bapu described his mentor Gopal Krishna Gokhale as "pure as crystal, gentle as a lamb, brave as a lion & chivalrous to a fault and most perfect man in the political field". On his Jayanti, we pay our heartfelt tributes to one of the foremost architects of India's National Movement and a distinguished Former Congress President. Gokhale's ideals of constitutionalism, public service and enlightened nation-building continue to inspire generations," he said. In his autobiography, Bapu described his mentor Gopal Krishna Gokhale as “pure as crystal, gentle as a lamb, brave as a lion & chivalrous to a fault and most perfect man in the political field”. On his Jayanti, we pay our heartfelt tributes to one of the foremost architects of… pic.twitter.com/BVYB2pYhJS — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 9, 2026

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Who Was Gopal Krishna Gokhale?

Born on May 9, 1866, Gopal Krishna Gokhale was a senior leader of the Indian National Congress and founder of the Servants of India Society. He played a key role in advocating social reforms and Indian self-rule through constitutional means and legislative institutions. He was also regarded as the political mentor of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gokhale was also widely known as the political mentor of Mahatma Gandhi during the latter's formative years. In 1912, Gokhale visited South Africa at Gandhi's invitation and guided him on India's socio-political conditions and the challenges faced by ordinary Indians. Gandhi later referred to Gokhale as his mentor and guide in his autobiography. By 1920, Gandhi had emerged as the leading figure of India's independence movement.

Kharge Attacks Centre on Law and Order

Meanwhile, Kharge also launched a sharp attack on the Centre over issues of law and order and women's safety, citing figures from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. "Twelve years of the Modi Government have exposed the hollowness of its claims on 'law and order' and 'women's safety,' bringing the truth before the nation," Kharge said in another X post.

Quoting NCRB data, he claimed that crimes against women had risen by 42.6 per cent since 2013, while crimes against children increased by 204.6 per cent. He also alleged a rise in atrocities against Dalits and Adivasis, along with a sharp spike in cybercrime cases.

Kharge further referred to NCRB data stating that over 10,500 farmers, 52,931 daily wage labourers and 14,488 students died by suicide in 2024. (ANI)