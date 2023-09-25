Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla has links with LeT, wanted to target Punjab's Hindu leaders

    Arshdeep Singh, who also goes by the name Arsh Dala, left India in July 2020 and has been identified in an intelligence dossier compiled by Indian agencies as one of the individuals linked to pro-Khalistani groups operating in Canada.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 1:59 PM IST

    Amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, concerning reports have emerged regarding the connections of Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla with the Pakistan-based terror organization Lashkar-e-Taiba. Recent revelations suggest that this Canada-based extremist had intentions to target Hindu leaders in Punjab.

    The prevailing controversy surrounding unverified allegations implicating India in the assassination of the designated Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has once again brought to light the worrisome issue of extremist activities within Canada.

    Arshdeep Singh, who also goes by the name Arsh Dala, left India in July 2020 and has been identified in an intelligence dossier compiled by Indian agencies as one of the individuals linked to pro-Khalistani groups operating in Canada.

    The revelation about the Khalistani terrorist's sinister plans came to light during a crackdown by the Delhi Police on two terror suspects earlier this year. In a January raid conducted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, law enforcement apprehended Jagjeet Singh Jagga and Naushad, resulting in the recovery of arms. Subsequently, the two were charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    According to details outlined in a Delhi Police chargesheet filed in court approximately two months ago, Jagga disclosed during interrogation that he had been in communication with Dalla. The Canada-based Khalistani extremist had instructed Jagga to prepare for terrorist activities in Punjab, as indicated in the chargesheet.

    Dalla was known to be in contact with Suhail, an operative associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. The terror suspects who were arrested also revealed to the police that, under the instructions of Suhail and Dalla, they had committed a gruesome act of violence by murdering a Hindu boy in Delhi's Jahangirpuri and decapitating him.

    Disturbingly, they recorded a video of the gruesome act and sent it to Suhail and Dalla. Law enforcement sources had then reported that Naushad and Jagga had shared the video as a means to demonstrate their allegiance and had received Rs 2 lakh as compensation for carrying out the heinous crime.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 2:16 PM IST
