    Kerala youth's palms severed in bomb blast; CPM alleges RSS link in bomb-making

    It is hinted that the explosion took place during the bomb-making. The bomb squad and the forensic team conducted an inspection of the area. 
     

    Kerala youth's palms severed in bomb blast; CPM alleges RSS link in bomb-making anr
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    Kannur: A youth lost both his palms after a bomb exploded near Eranjoli bridge in Thalassery late last night. A police investigation into the incident is underway. 

    Vishnu was taken to a private hospital in Kozhikode shortly after the explosion and was placed in the intensive care unit (ICU). Further information about the incident will only become clear following questioning, according to the police.

    It is hinted that the explosion took place during the bomb-making. The bomb squad and the forensic team conducted an inspection of the area. 

    Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) alleged that the youth injured was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker. The CPM also claimed that the bomb was being made with the knowledge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-RSS leadership and the RSS is trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the area. 

    CPM Thalassery Area Secretary CK Ramesan demanded that the police take strict action in the incident. 

    Further details are awaited..

