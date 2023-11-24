Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Youth Congress election fake ID scandal mastermind on the run

    The police have identified Jason Thomas as the alleged mastermind behind the creation of fake identity documents used in the Youth Congress elections. He went on the run following the incident.

    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 9:09 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The police have identified Jason Thomas as the alleged mastermind behind the creation of fake identity documents used in the Youth Congress elections. Following the incident, Thomas reportedly went on the run as the investigation expanded.

    The four members of the Youth Congress have been arrested by the police on charges related to the creation of fake voter ID cards for the election process. Abhi Vikram, Binil, Binu, Fenny Nainan, and Vikas Krishnan were arrested. Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court granted conditional bail to four accused on Thursday. The bail comes with a condition that the accused will not leave the country and will mark his attendance at the station every Saturday for a month. 

    The police informed that the defendants had committed criminal activities in the manner of subverting the country's elections and should not be granted bail, however, the court decided to grant bail to the accused. The police assert their ability to present this evidence in court in the coming days. Meanwhile, the police are confident that they have received crucial evidence, including where the fake card production started, and that they will be able to prove it in court in the coming days. 

    The police stated that forensic reports will be crucial in building a case against those who have been granted bail. The investigation has revealed that Jason Thomas, previously elected as the vice president of Trikaripur East, initiated the production of fake cards using a mother card. 

    The focus of the police has shifted towards locating Vice President Ranju, who is alleged to have paid money for the creation of a fake ID card in Pathanamthitta. According to the police, Ranju made the payment through Google Pay in connection with the production of the fraudulent document.

