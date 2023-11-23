Kerala: Rabies infection confirmed in golden jackal that bit 3 people in Malappuram

Rabies was confirmed in a golden jackal that attacked three people and their pets in Malappuram. The injured people were seeking treatment at Tirurangadi Taluk Hospital and later at Kozhikode Medical Hospital.

Malappuram: Three locals and their pets were bitten and injured by a jackal in different parts of Peruvallur in Malappuram. The jackal was diagnosed with rabies. Last day, the jackal attacked E.P Fathima, Sudhi, and Janu, residents of Peruvallur panchayat was attacked by the jackal.

Meanwhile, a group of stray dogs attacked and killed the jackal. The body of the jackal was then sent to the Veterinary College for further examination. The confirmation of rabies was declared after the test. The injured people were seeking treatment at Tirurangadi Taluk Hospital and later at Kozhikode Medical Hospital.

The village panchayat president, K. Kalam, and Dr. K. Jabir of the Veterinary Dispensary have instructed people to be alert when the jackal has been bitten by stray dogs. The stray dog nuisance is increasing in many parts of the state.

Meanwhile, a six-year-old girl was bitten by a snake while visiting Sabarimala. The incident took place at the first bend of Swami Ayyappan Road this morning. After initial treatment, the child was shifted to Kottayam Medical College. The doctors said that the condition of the child is fine now. This is the second incident that happened in Sabarimala. Last day, a native of Malappuram was also bitten by a snake while visiting Sabarimala.

