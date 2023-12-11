Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Maggots, bandages, screws, scrubber in hostel food? Kerala University students complain

    Complaints have been raised against Kerala University's women's hostel for providing contaminated food with maggots, scrubbers, screws and bandages. The female students claim that the hostel's poor conditions have persisted for years without receiving any sort of response.

    Thiruvananthapuram: The female students of Kerala University have raised serious complaints against the food provided by the University women's hostel in Thiruvananthapuram. They claimed that the institution doesn't pay any attention to concerns about serving subpar meals that had maggots and outdated bandages.

    "Such incidents have happened before. I thought it would be solved. In one month, I got a screw from the food, a piece of scrubber, a plastic cover and even I got a worm," said Sheba, a student.

    This is the situation facing the university's women's hostel, which was accredited by the NAAC with an A ++. The hostel can accommodate roughly 350 students. "We have blind children living in this hostel," the students complain, adding that the food is becoming worse every day. "How can we trust the food?" asked student Shahana.

    Even after lodging complaints with the food and safety department and the university registrar, the students claim that the hostel's poor conditions have persisted for years without receiving any sort of response. The students also claimed that the warden disregarded their complaint.

    The hostel warden, however, makes the peculiar claim that students are upset as they are not permitted to enter the hostel if they arrive late at night. The warden claims that as soon as the complaint was received, a meeting was organised in which all of the staff and students ate meals provided by the hostel.

