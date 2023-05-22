Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Train misses Cheriyanad station, reverses 700 metres to pick up passengers

    A loco pilot reversed a train for around 700 metres after realising that he had missed the halt at the Cheriyanad station in Kerala's Alappuzha district. The rail official said, however, that an explanation would be sought from the locopilots on the lapse as part of norms.
     

    Kerala Train misses Cheriyanad station stop reverses 700 metres to pick up passengers gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    A train in Kerala had to reverse for more than 500 metres after missing a halt at a railway station where passengers were waiting to board. The incident happened in Kerala's Alappuzha district when the loco pilot of the Venad Express headed for Shoranur failed to stop at the small Cheriyanad railway station. The railway's loco pilot reversed the train about 700 metres to pick up the people waiting at the station after finding he had missed the stop.

    The incident happened at the Cheriyanad station about 7.45 am, a brief stop halfway between the Mavelikkara and Chengannur stations. As per railway officials, there were no complaints from passengers as none of them faced any inconvenience. The train number --- 16302---Venad Express from Thiruvananthapuram zipped through Cheriyanad.

    Also Read | Manipur: Officials impose curfew following fresh violence, arson; army called in

    The absence of a signal or station master at the Cheriyanad station, according to the officials, may have contributed to the loco pilot's error. Signals are only at the bigger stations, said officials. The officials stated they will ask the loco pilots for an explanation. According to the reports, there was a lapse of around 8 minutes in the schedule but later the driver made it up.

    Paul Manvattom, president of All Kerala Railway Passengers Association, said: "There was some confusion among the passengers seeing the train continuing without halting. But it was a minor incident."

    Bribery case: Former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede claims of getting death threats, obscene messages

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 4:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur Officials impose curfew following fresh violence, arson; army called in AJR

    Manipur: Officials impose curfew following fresh violence, arson; army called in

    Easy access to electronic cigarettes makes Union Health Ministry uncomfortable

    Easy access to electronic cigarettes makes Modi Govt crack the whip

    Bribery case: Former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede claims of getting death threats, obscene messages AJR

    Bribery case: Former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede claims of getting death threats, obscene messages

    From Salman Khan to Sidhu Moose Wala's Manager, Lawrence Bishnoi confesses his top 10 murder targets to NIA AJR

    From Salman Khan to Sidhu Moose Wala's Manager, Lawrence Bishnoi confesses his top 10 murder targets to NIA

    Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital puts new life into 4-year-old; successfully transfer toes to hands AJR

    Doctors at Safdarjung hospital give new lease of life to 4-year-old; successfully transfer toes to hand

    Recent Stories

    Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khans on-screen chemistry looks charming in 'Tere Vaaste' MSW

    Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's on-screen chemistry looks charming in 'Tere Vaaste'

    Shah Rukh Khan's sweet post on daughter Suhana's birthday redefines father-daughter goals vma

    Shah Rukh Khan's sweet post on daughter Suhana's birthday redefines father-daughter goals

    Did you know Apple removed over 1400 apps on govt requests in 2022 China tops list know India number gcw

    Did you know Apple removed over 1,400 apps on govt requests in 2022?

    Here 7 early signs of menopause you should watch out for ARB

    Here 7 early signs of menopause you should watch out for

    Manipur Officials impose curfew following fresh violence, arson; army called in AJR

    Manipur: Officials impose curfew following fresh violence, arson; army called in

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon