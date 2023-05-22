Manipur: Officials impose curfew following fresh violence, arson; army called in

Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 percent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Fresh clashes erupted in Manipur after a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Army and paramilitary forces were also rushed to the spot. The Meitei and the Kuki communities came to blows in the New Checkon area of state capital Imphal about space in a local market.

The clash between two communities claimed over 70 lives and some 10,000 army and para-military personnel had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

(This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)