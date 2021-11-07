Kerala to create database of citizens aged 30+ for early detection of lifestyle diseases

Kerala Health Minister Veena George recently stated that the Kerela government is creating a database of all persons in that age range, which would be done at the panchayat level so that local officials like MPs and MLAs are better equipped to support the residents of their constituency. According to ANI, in her inauguration address at the Hridayathil Hibi Eden project, George mentioned that the government is contemplating researching what form of cancer is widespread in Kerala and what actions the government could take to decrease such sickness.

The health minister also stated that the Ernakulam district could develop as a health tourism destination, attracting patients worldwide. She went on to say that Kerala will accept Indian medicine as well as modern medical facilities and that Ernakulam would be converted into a health tourism destination. She added Ernakulam has the infrastructure to give the greatest medical care in the world. George said that the Kerala health department is now developing a plan with the Ministry of Tourism and Ayush to move things forward.

Kerala registered 6,546 new COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities on Saturday, increasing the overall number of infections to 50,08,381 and the death toll to 33,515. In a release, the health agency said 72,876 people in the state are receiving COVID-19 therapy, with just 7 per cent being hospitalised. According to the ministry, 66,486 samples were tested in the preceding 24 hours, and there are 46 wards spread over 39 local self-government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio of more than 10%. Meanwhile, 6,934 people recovered from the condition, bringing the total number of people healed to 49,01,369.

