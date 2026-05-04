Keralam CPI(M) Secretary MV Govindan expressed confidence in LDF retaining power, stating early postal ballot trends were expected. However, early trends show the UDF leading, particularly with a strong edge in Malappuram district.

Keralam CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan on Monday said early postal ballot trends were in line with expectations, expressing confidence that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would retain power in the Keralam Assembly Elections 2026. Speaking in ANI here, Govindan stated, "The postal vote trend is in line with our expectations. There is no change in our confidence. The Left Democratic Front will secure a good victory. I will continue to be at the AKG Centre today, tomorrow and the day after as well."

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Counting began at 8 am with postal ballots across Kerala, which has 140 counting centres spread across 43 locations. In Kollam district, counting for 11 constituencies is underway at two centres, with EVMs shifted to counting tables after strong rooms were opened. Five constituencies are being counted at Krist Raj School, while six are being covered at St Aloysius School under tight monitoring by the election authorities.

UDF Takes Early Lead in Kerala

Early trends till 9 am, however, showed the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) edging ahead with leads in around 75 seats, while the LDF trailed with about 58 leads. In Malappuram district, UDF show a strong edge, with leads in multiple constituencies. PK Kunhalikutty has surged ahead by over 400 votes in Malappuram, while KM Shaji (Vengara), Manjalamkuzhi Ali (Mankada), and PK Basheer (Eranad) are leading with significant margins. TP Ashraf Ali (Kondotty), M Rahmathulla (Manjeri), and Najeeb Kanthapuram (Perinthalmanna) have also maintained leads, indicating a broader UDF advantage.

The LDF, however, remains competitive in select seats, including Tirur, Kottakkal, Thavanur, and Ponnani.

Counting Underway in Other States

Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, counting has begun for seven Assembly constituencies in Dindigul district, with EVM machines brought into counting halls at Anna University under strict security.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, Special Electoral Roll Observer Subrata Gupta said all complaints had been addressed, noting minor CCTV glitches but assuring smooth counting and prohibiting victory rallies.

Assam

Trends from Assam indicated a strong lead for the BJP-led NDA in 69 constituencies, compared to 19 for the Congress-led alliance, after EVM counting began at 8:30 am.

(ANI)