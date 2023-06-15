Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Certificate forgery case: Investigation team expanded to trace absconding accused K Vidya

    Kerala News LIVE: The investigation team in certificate forgery case has been expanded with the inclusion of cyber cell experts to trace accused and former SFI leader K Vidya.

    Kerala news LIVE 15 June 2023
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 8:40 AM IST

    8.55 AM: Rs 200 cr scam in BSNL Engineers Cooperative Society: Crime Branch probe in slow pace

    The Crime Branch probe into the Rs 200 cr scam in BSNL Engineers Cooperative Society is going in slow pace. The main accused's benami savings could not be located despite orders filed under the BUDS Act to track down the fraudsters' properties. Investors assert that the investigation only covers board members.

    8.40 AM: Certificate forgery case: Investigation team expanded to trace absconding accused K Vidya

    Even after 10 days, the Kerala police have failed to trace the former SFI leader and accused in the certificate forgery case K Vidya. Now, the investigation team has been expanded with the inclusion of cyber cell experts. Officials from Puthur and Cherpulassery stations are also part of the probe team.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 8:54 AM IST
