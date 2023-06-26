Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Win Win W-724 Results 26 June 2023 Live: Check winners, prize money and more

    Kerala Lottery Win Win W-724 Results 26 June 2023 Live: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. The winning ticket number is WA 237744

    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Win Win W-724 Results 26 June 2023 Live: On Monday, June 26, the Kerala State Lotteries Department declared the results of the Win Win W-724 lottery. The lottery department regularly publishes the lottery in 12 different series, although these series may vary. Each week, a staggering number of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase, offering ample opportunities to hopeful participants. The coveted first-place winner of the Win Win W-724 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

    There is also a second prize of five lakh rupees up for grabs. Moreover, twelve fortunate individuals will be bestowed with a third prize of 1 lakh rupees each. The ticket price for the Win Win lottery ticket stands at 40 Rupees, making it an affordable opportunity for many eager participants.

    Let us take a look at the Win Win W 724 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    WA 237744

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

    WC 313816

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    WA 306070
    WB 178070
    WC 608186
    WD 195017
    WE 226010
    WF 824883
    WG 619570
    WH 388250
    WJ 718480
    WK 873378
    WL 473092
    WM 149278

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    WB 237744  
    WC 237744 
    WD 237744  
    WE 237744 
    WF 237744 
    WG 237744 
    WH 237744 
    WJ 237744
    WK 237744  
    WL 237744  
    WM 237744

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    Tickets Ending With 1021  1248  1264  1591  2265  2895  4178  4440  4822  5235  5428  5693  6441  6599  7031  7655  8421  8650

    5th Prize: Rs 2,000

    Tickets Ending With 1143  1549  1901  3352  4387  4705  5593  7625  8660  9401

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Tickets Ending With 0764  0853  1660  1951  1974  2552  3593  5126  5512  7735  7846  9136  9143  9363

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Tickets Ending With 0096  0132  0258  0311  0420  0520  0641  0987  1336  1421  1526  1537  1733  1813  2050  2093  2152  2288  2307  2430  2449  2651  2716  3125  3133  3434  3483  3723  3939  3976  4021  4026  4047  4052  4070  4103  4246  4247  4525  4636  4911  5052  5144  5191  5260  5320  5333  5824  5858  5907  6029  6104  6479  6481  6587  6769  6865  6920  7105  7123  7180  7774  7838  7876  7895  8303  8543  8598  8613  8625  8671  8714  8981  9020  9171  9297  9312  9391  9747  9845  9889  9922

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Tickets Ending With 0155  0243  0286  0557  0647  1045  1062  1078  1228  1319  1482  1509  1529  1612  1663  1730  1828  1837  1891  1919  1920  1986  2007  2083  2203  2314  2373  2405  2471  2533  2560  2666  2739  2771  2800  2824  2888  2905  2918  2984  3094  3144  3189  3307  3520  3545  3615  3795  3797  3912  3947  4016  4100  4116  4210  4274  4285  4332  4517  4581  4604  4608  4676  4700  4757  4829  4867  4944  4950  4978  4979  5049  5108  5123  5189  5203  5372  5712  5724  5794  5844  5852  5880  5910  6311  6316  6625  6688  6714  6752  7055  7072  7274  7327  7439  7532  7546  7578  7706  7881  7902  7910  8048  8304  8335  8341  8353  8375  8417  8445  8640  8839  8890  8904  9103  9196  9269  9351  9365  9412  9612  9670  9687  9779  9882  9969

    To claim lottery prizes worth less than 5000 rupees, winners have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to submit their winning ticket along with valid ID proof to either the government lottery office or a bank. It is crucial to cross-verify the result published in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Presently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws taking place daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 4:04 PM IST
