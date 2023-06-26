Kerala Lottery Win Win W-724 Results 26 June 2023 Live: Check winners, prize money and more

Kerala Lottery Win Win W-724 Results 26 June 2023 Live: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. The winning ticket number is WA 237744

Kerala Lottery Win Win W-724 Results 26 June 2023 Live: On Monday, June 26, the Kerala State Lotteries Department declared the results of the Win Win W-724 lottery. The lottery department regularly publishes the lottery in 12 different series, although these series may vary. Each week, a staggering number of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase, offering ample opportunities to hopeful participants. The coveted first-place winner of the Win Win W-724 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

There is also a second prize of five lakh rupees up for grabs. Moreover, twelve fortunate individuals will be bestowed with a third prize of 1 lakh rupees each. The ticket price for the Win Win lottery ticket stands at 40 Rupees, making it an affordable opportunity for many eager participants.

Let us take a look at the Win Win W 724 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

WA 237744

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

WC 313816

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

WA 306070

WB 178070

WC 608186

WD 195017

WE 226010

WF 824883

WG 619570

WH 388250

WJ 718480

WK 873378

WL 473092

WM 149278

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

WB 237744

WC 237744

WD 237744

WE 237744

WF 237744

WG 237744

WH 237744

WJ 237744

WK 237744

WL 237744

WM 237744

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

Tickets Ending With 1021 1248 1264 1591 2265 2895 4178 4440 4822 5235 5428 5693 6441 6599 7031 7655 8421 8650

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

Tickets Ending With 1143 1549 1901 3352 4387 4705 5593 7625 8660 9401

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

Tickets Ending With 0764 0853 1660 1951 1974 2552 3593 5126 5512 7735 7846 9136 9143 9363

7th Prize: Rs 500

Tickets Ending With 0096 0132 0258 0311 0420 0520 0641 0987 1336 1421 1526 1537 1733 1813 2050 2093 2152 2288 2307 2430 2449 2651 2716 3125 3133 3434 3483 3723 3939 3976 4021 4026 4047 4052 4070 4103 4246 4247 4525 4636 4911 5052 5144 5191 5260 5320 5333 5824 5858 5907 6029 6104 6479 6481 6587 6769 6865 6920 7105 7123 7180 7774 7838 7876 7895 8303 8543 8598 8613 8625 8671 8714 8981 9020 9171 9297 9312 9391 9747 9845 9889 9922

8th Prize: Rs 100

Tickets Ending With 0155 0243 0286 0557 0647 1045 1062 1078 1228 1319 1482 1509 1529 1612 1663 1730 1828 1837 1891 1919 1920 1986 2007 2083 2203 2314 2373 2405 2471 2533 2560 2666 2739 2771 2800 2824 2888 2905 2918 2984 3094 3144 3189 3307 3520 3545 3615 3795 3797 3912 3947 4016 4100 4116 4210 4274 4285 4332 4517 4581 4604 4608 4676 4700 4757 4829 4867 4944 4950 4978 4979 5049 5108 5123 5189 5203 5372 5712 5724 5794 5844 5852 5880 5910 6311 6316 6625 6688 6714 6752 7055 7072 7274 7327 7439 7532 7546 7578 7706 7881 7902 7910 8048 8304 8335 8341 8353 8375 8417 8445 8640 8839 8890 8904 9103 9196 9269 9351 9365 9412 9612 9670 9687 9779 9882 9969

To claim lottery prizes worth less than 5000 rupees, winners have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to submit their winning ticket along with valid ID proof to either the government lottery office or a bank. It is crucial to cross-verify the result published in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Presently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws taking place daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.