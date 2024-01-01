Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: LDF to observe strike over Governor's delay in signing Land Assignment Amendment Bill

    The Legislative Assembly successfully passed the Land Assignment Amendment Bill amid escalating tensions between the government and the governor on September 14. The revenue department has suspended actions related to the amendment of the law in the meantime. 

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The LDF (Left Democratic Front) has announced to openly conduct a strike against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's delay in giving consent to the Land Assignment Amendment Bill passed in the Assembly. A march to Raj Bhavan is scheduled for January 9 as part of this protest. Meanwhile, the UDF (United Democratic Front) has accused the government of unnecessarily involving the governor in a matter that could be resolved through amendments to existing rules. The UDF contends that the government has the power to address the issue without requiring the governor's approval.

    A strike announcement will be made at the panchayat level from January 4 to 6. The Raj Bhavan march will also be held at 9 am with the participation of farmers. At the same time, the UDF now says that the problem could have been solved if only the rules were changed. To address the issues at hand, a series of panchayat-by-panchayat meetings will be organized to bring attention to the concerns.

    Additionally, at the end of January, a blockade is scheduled to take place at the Collectorate. The revenue department has suspended actions related to the amendment of the law in the meantime. 

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 9:56 AM IST
