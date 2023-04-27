Kerala launches free home dialysis programme in all districts

Earlier the scheme was launched only in 11 districts and now it will be functional in all 14 districts.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major development in the health sector of Kerala, Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said that the peritoneal dialysis programme has been launched in all districts so that patients can receive free home dialysis without visiting hospitals.

Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, Kollam District Hospital, Pathanamthitta General Hospital, Alappuzha General Hospital, Kottayam General Hospital, Idukki Thodupuzha District Hospital, Ernakulam General Hospital, Thrissur General Hospital, Palakkad District Hospital, Malappuram Tirur District Hospital, Kozhikode General Hospital, Wayanad Mananthavadi District Hospital, Kannur District Hospital, and Kasargod General Hospital provide free home dialysis services.

These hospitals offer registered patients free access to the peritoneal dialysis supplies they need, including dialysis fluid, catheters, and accessories. The Health Minister said that about a thousand patients are receiving this service at the moment. Dialysis programmes have been put in place all around the state as a result of the exponential rise in kidney-related issues. The minister also stated that the peritoneal dialysis programme is being expanded by the health department.

Every month, almost 50,000 patients, including those from 102 hospitals and 10 medical schools in the state, receive dialysis. Hemodialysis is a pricey procedure that is only available in medical facilities.

Peritoneal dialysis is a kidney failure treatment that filters your blood internally by using the lining of your abdomen. Hemodialysis is a procedure to filter water and waste from your blood, just like your healthy kidneys did. Hemodialysis helps regulate vital blood minerals like potassium, salt, and calcium as well as blood pressure.

