Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala launches free home dialysis programme in all districts

    Earlier the scheme was launched only in 11 districts and now it will be functional in all 14 districts.
     

    Kerala launches free home dialysis programme in all districts anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a major development in the health sector of Kerala, Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said that the peritoneal dialysis programme has been launched in all districts so that patients can receive free home dialysis without visiting hospitals. 

    Also read: AI camera project cannot be halted over objections: Kerala govt

    Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, Kollam District Hospital, Pathanamthitta General Hospital, Alappuzha General Hospital, Kottayam General Hospital, Idukki Thodupuzha District Hospital, Ernakulam General Hospital, Thrissur General Hospital, Palakkad District Hospital, Malappuram Tirur District Hospital, Kozhikode General Hospital, Wayanad Mananthavadi District Hospital, Kannur District Hospital, and Kasargod General Hospital provide free home dialysis services.

    These hospitals offer registered patients free access to the peritoneal dialysis supplies they need, including dialysis fluid, catheters, and accessories. The Health Minister said that about a thousand patients are receiving this service at the moment. Dialysis programmes have been put in place all around the state as a result of the exponential rise in kidney-related issues. The minister also stated that the peritoneal dialysis programme is being expanded by the health department.

    Every month, almost 50,000 patients, including those from 102 hospitals and 10 medical schools in the state, receive dialysis. Hemodialysis is a pricey procedure that is only available in medical facilities.

    Earlier the scheme was launched only in 11 districts and now it will be functional in all 14 districts.

    Peritoneal dialysis is a kidney failure treatment that filters your blood internally by using the lining of your abdomen. Hemodialysis is a procedure to filter water and waste from your blood, just like your healthy kidneys did. Hemodialysis helps regulate vital blood minerals like potassium, salt, and calcium as well as blood pressure.

    Also read: Operation Kaveri: Third naval ship INS Tarkash reaches Port Sudan for evacuation process
     

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai Pune Expressway: 11 vehicles collide, several injured after truck suffers brake failure AJR

    Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 11 vehicles collide, several injured after truck suffers brake failure

    AI camera project cannot be halted over objections: Kerala govt anr

    AI camera project cannot be halted over objections: Kerala govt

    Karnataka Election 2023 JDS supremo Deve Gowda to campaign till May 8 at 42 places gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda to campaign till May 8 at 42 places

    Karnataka Election 2023: First-time voters up by 9 percent; will it be the game-changer? AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: First-time voters up by 9 percent; will it be the game-changer?

    Operation Kaveri: Third naval ship INS Tarkash reaches Port Sudan for evacuation process, confirms Foreign Secretary anr

    Operation Kaveri: Third naval ship INS Tarkash reaches Port Sudan for evacuation process

    Recent Stories

    HOTNESS ALERT: Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa looks SEXY in short backless dress (Photos) RBA

    HOTNESS ALERT: Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa looks SEXY in short backless dress (Photos)

    Wrestlers vs WFI Chief: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh recites poem indicating he won't go down without a fight watch snt

    Wrestlers vs WFI Chief: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sends 'poetic' message amid protests - WATCH

    Mumbai Pune Expressway: 11 vehicles collide, several injured after truck suffers brake failure AJR

    Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 11 vehicles collide, several injured after truck suffers brake failure

    AI camera project cannot be halted over objections: Kerala govt anr

    AI camera project cannot be halted over objections: Kerala govt

    Karnataka Election 2023 JDS supremo Deve Gowda to campaign till May 8 at 42 places gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda to campaign till May 8 at 42 places

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon