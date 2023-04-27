Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AI camera project cannot be halted over objections: Kerala govt

    The goal of the project was to reduce traffic violations and traffic accidents in the state.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 3:31 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday said that a project like the AI traffic cameras cannot be suspended once it has been put into place due to a few baseless allegations. The goal of the project was to reduce traffic violations and traffic accidents in the state.

    Also read: Kerala: Vigilance probes discrepancies in AI camera installation contracts

    State Transport Minister Antony Raju stated that the Safe Kerala project's trial run of artificial intelligence (AI) cameras were completed more than eight months ago and that the Vigilance investigation into a Transport Department official in relation to the cameras was only started last month. 

    "Therefore, we are unable to postpone the project until the Vigilance probe is finished or until the conclusion of any other inquiries that have been initiated concerning the cameras. No project has ever been delayed for these reasons, and there won't be any in the future", the minister told reporters. 

    State Industries Minister P Rajeev on Wednesday announced that the government had launched an investigation into claims of corruption involving Keltron about the installation of 726 AI cameras in the state as part of the Safe Kerala project. The Minister made the statement in response to claims of irregularities and corruption in the purchase and installation of the cameras made by the opposition Congress. Additionally, he stated that a Vigilance investigation into allegations made against the transport department involving the purchase and installation of AI cameras had already been ongoing since March of this year.

    Opposition leader VD Satheesan said that the focus of the Vigilance investigation was on an officer from the transport department rather than the AI camera issue. Since Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the Safe Kerala project last week, Congress has been vocal in its criticism of the program and claims that corruption and irregularities occurred during the contract awarding process. 

    Also read: Kerala govt under radar for 'irregularities' in AI Camera installation
     

