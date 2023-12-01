Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: KSRTC rolls out third 'Gramavandi' service in Malappuram

    The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation announced the launch of Gramavandi services to avoid travel problems in the rural areas of the state. The local self-governing bodies will also take responsibility for accommodating and ensuring the parking security of the Gramavandi staff.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    Malappuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation announced the launch of Gramavandi services to avoid travel problems in the rural areas of the state. This project is in hand with panchayats and local self-government bodies. This scheme has already been implemented in many local bodies in Kerala. Under this arrangement, local bodies will contribute by providing diesel and necessary funds for the buses engaged in this service. The local self-governing bodies will also take responsibility for accommodating and ensuring the parking security of the Gramavandi staff.

    The project was started in July 2022. The first gramavandi was sponsored by the grama panchayat in Kollam, Parassala, and Thiruvananthapuram districts.  At present, the services which do not generate income even for the fuel cost are being converted into Gram Vandi service. The local bodies will provide diesel and the required amount for the buses running this service. The local self-governing bodies will bear the accommodation and parking security of the Gramavandi staff.

    The KSRTC has taken steps to cover the costs associated with vehicle procurement, staff salaries, maintenance, spare parts, and insurance for services that are currently not generating sufficient income even to cover fuel costs. These services are being transformed into gramavandi services, focusing on serving local communities.

    Meanwhile, this project has garnered success, particularly in Malappuram district. KSRTC, through a Facebook post, has announced the launch of the third gramavandi service in the district, marking the positive impact and expansion of this initiative. The inauguration of the third gramavandi in Malappuram district was done by MLA PK Kunhalikutty. This newly launched bus service is set to commence its operations in Kannamangalam gram panchayat.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
