Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Idukki regains status of largest district surpassing Palakkad

    The Kuttampuzha village in the Kothamangalam taluk of the Ernakulam district has annexed a total of 12,718.509 hectares of land to Edamalakkudy village. As a result, Idukki has once again surpassed Palakkad to take over as the state's largest district.

    Kerala: Idukki regains status of largest district surpassing Palakkad anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    Idukki: After a recent government order increased the land size of Edamalakkudy village in Devikulam taluk, Idukki district has once again reclaimed its title as Kerala's largest district. The Kuttampuzha village in the Kothamangalam taluk of the Ernakulam district has annexed a total of 12,718.509 hectares of land to Edamalakkudy village. As a result, Idukki has once again surpassed Palakkad to take over as the state's largest district.

    Also read: Solar scam: Former forest minister KB Ganesh Kumar under CBI scanner; discussion today in Assembly at 1 pm

    On September 5, the government issued a gazette notification to expand the village's land area, principally to award land to the tribal members of Edamalakkudy under the Forest Rights Act. Idukki district's area has increased from 4,48,504.64 hectare to 4,61,223.14 hectare as a result. The land area of the Ernakulam district, in comparison, has shrunk from 3,05,149 hectares to 2,92,430.49 hectares. The current size of Palakkad, the second-largest district, is 4,48,200 hectares.

    Idukki was the largest district in Kerala until 1997 when Palakkad surpassed it as the state's largest district as a result of the Kuttampuzha panchayat's relocation from Devikulam taluk to Kothamangalam taluk in Ernakulam district. The land area of Kuttampuzha village decreased after the recent notification, going from 65,374.94 hectares to 52,656.43 hectares, while Edamalakkudy village saw an increase, going from 9,558.87 hectares to 22,277.38 hectares.

    It was mandated that the Forest Rights Act be implemented in Edamalakkudi as quickly as possible by the Idukki Collector. In order to start the procedure, a 12-member survey team was appointed.
     

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH WTO's Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala asks PM Modi for an autograph on his book Modi@20 snt

    WATCH: WTO's Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala asks PM Modi for an autograph on his book Modi@20

    Solar scam: Former forest minister KB Ganesh Kumar under CBI scanner; discussion today in Assembly at 1 pm anr

    Solar scam: Former forest minister KB Ganesh Kumar under CBI scanner; discussion today in Assembly at 1 pm

    WATCH PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince in Hyderabad House trade defence more on agenda gcw

    WATCH: PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince in Hyderabad House; trade, defence & more on agenda

    How Chandrayaan-2's DFSAR is unveiling lunar mysteries

    Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter's DFSAR is unveiling lunar mysteries

    Karuvannur bank fraud case: CPI(M) MLA A.C. Moideen appears for interrogation at ED office rkn

    Karuvannur bank fraud case: CPI(M) MLA A.C. Moideen appears for interrogation at ED office

    Recent Stories

    Aquaman 2 Teaser: Witness Jason Momoa's fierce avatar in the adventurous-action film vma

    Aquaman 2 Teaser: Witness Jason Momoa's fierce avatar in the adventurous-action film

    WATCH WTO's Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala asks PM Modi for an autograph on his book Modi@20 snt

    WATCH: WTO's Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala asks PM Modi for an autograph on his book Modi@20

    Apple iPhone 15 series 7 major design changes you can expect gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series: 7 major design changes you can expect

    'Jawan to 96' -7 Vijay Sethupathi's movies to watch before 'Maharaja' rkn

    'Jawan to 96' -7 Vijay Sethupathi's movies to watch before 'Maharaja'

    Jonas brothers' concert: Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra enjoy a 'fun night' at Yankee Stadium ADC

    Jonas brothers' concert: Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra enjoy a 'fun night' at Yankee Stadium

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon