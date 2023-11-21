Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala govt promised 14,000 K-FON connections for the economically poor; in 6 months only 5300 have been given

    The Kerala government launched the dream project K-FON with the intention of preventing private cable networks and mobile service providers from taking advantage of it. Even after the deadline and again after a lapse of six months, only 5,300 BPL families have received the connectivity.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON), a project owned by the state government. The LDF government considered it to be their dream project promising to provide free broadband connections to 14,000 economically disadvantaged families in Kerala as well as internet connectivity to an estimated 30,000 government workplaces in the state as part of the initial phase. However, the government has failed to hit the target. 

    The public schools that believed in the government's promise of K-FON are in crisis. Even six months after the grand launch, K FON connections have not reached the mark.  It was said that 14,000 families would be provided with free connection in the first phase, but so far not even half of them have been provided.

    The government promised to provide free internet connection to 14,000 families by the end of June. Even after the deadline and again after a lapse of six months, only 5,300 BPL families have received the connectivity. There is also no exact address or details in the government's list of these families. Kerala Vision, which took the management contract, returned it to K FON. Simultaneously, out of 30,000 government offices, only 19,000 received the promised K-FON connection.

    Since many were relying on the K FON connection and cancelling their BSNL connections, public schools are also in terrible shape. Over a year has elapsed since K Phone received the list of 13957 schools for connectivity. K-Fon is now claiming that it could not foresee such a strong demand and that it has not yet carried out its goal to provide internet access in high-tech classrooms by October.

    There will be no problems in two weeks, according to the revised explanation, which states that a fresh tender has only been issued for school connections. In an attempt to profit, domestic and commercial connection steps have been started, though not as quickly as anticipated.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
