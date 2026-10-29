Kerala is actively expediting the process to establish a new AIIMS by evaluating multiple potential sites across the state that meet central criteria for infrastructure, connectivity, and land availability to secure final government approval.

Expediting AIIMS Establishment in Kerala

Keralam Health Minister K Muralidharan on Thursday said the state government is taking steps to expedite the establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Keralam and identify suitable locations that meet the criteria prescribed by the Central Government. While speaking in the assembly, Muralidharan said the state government had shared details of around 10 potential sites across various districts with the Union Health Minister and was examining feasibility reports submitted by district authorities.

"In 2014, following directions from the Central Government, the Keralam government submitted a detailed proposal for establishing an AIIMS in the state, identifying four locations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts," Muralidharan said. He added that in 2017, land owned by the Keralam State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) at Kinaloor in Kozhikode district was recommended for the project. The Union Health Ministry also requested the Union Finance Ministry in October 2024 to grant in-principle approval for establishing AIIMS in Keralam, he said.

Evaluating Potential Locations

According to the minister, the state government that assumed office in 2026 reviewed the matter and directed the Health Department to identify suitable locations and submit a detailed proposal. "The Union Health Minister has also expressed the view that land adjoining the Nettukaltheri open prison in Thiruvananthapuram district would be the most suitable location," he said.

Criteria for Site Selection

Muralidharan said district collectors of Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Thrissur and Alappuzha had been asked to identify suitable sites and submit detailed feasibility reports. The proposed sites must meet the Central Government's prescribed criteria, including the availability of at least 200 acres of contiguous, dispute-free land, connectivity to national highways, railway stations and airports, and access to drinking water and electricity.

Based on the assessments, the district collectors have identified 487.31 acres of land owned by KPPL in Velloor village in Kottayam district and 274.69 acres held by the Plantation Corporation in the Periya-Panayal area of Kasaragod district as potential sites for AIIMS. The Thrissur District Collector also reported that AIIMS could be established in the district by acquiring and consolidating the required land belonging to the Government Press, Vaiga Threads and Koratty Government Hospital in Chalakudy taluk, the minister said.

Regarding Alappuzha district, Muralidharan said a report had been sought from the District Collector on the proposal to consider Pallippuram as a potential location, but it had not yet been received. He added that the government had not received a proposal concerning the suggestion to consider the 630-acre Manakkal paddy field at Purakkad in Alappuzha district for AIIMS. "If the Alappuzha District Collector submits a report confirming that the land is suitable, the government will examine the possibility of considering that site as well," he said.

The minister further said the reports submitted by the district collectors of Kasaragod, Thrissur and Kottayam were currently under the consideration of the Chief Minister. "The government is taking steps to expedite the process of establishing AIIMS in Keralam, identify suitable locations that meet the Central Government's criteria and submit a detailed report. We hope the Central Government will take a favourable decision to sanction AIIMS for Keralam," Muralidharan said.