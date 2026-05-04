The UDF is set to form the government in Keralam after a decade, leading in 91 of 140 seats and ending the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF regime. Congress, leading in 58 seats, celebrated the victory as a sign of voters seeking change.

The United Democratic Front has attained a lead in 91 constituencies in Keralam, as the Election Commission of India declared trends of all 140 seats in the state. The Congress is currently leading in 58 constituencies, followed by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in 22. The achievement led to the return of the UDF government in Keralam after 10 years, bringing an end to Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) regime, which is currently leading in 40 constituencies.

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UDF Leaders Celebrate Victory

As the United Democratic Front (UDF) crossed the halfway majority mark in Keralam, senior Congress leaders including Ramesh Chennithala, KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor and others, arrived at the party's state office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the senior party leaders celebrated with other workers, with KC Venugopal sharing a hug with Shashi Tharoor, Ramesh Chennithala, and state Congress chief Sunny Joseph.

Meanwhile, as the UDF crossed the halfway mark in early counting trends in Kerala, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed the development, calling it a sign of voters seeking change after a decade. Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said the party represents a shift in political direction and stressed the need for a "new kind of politics" following what he described as 10 years of poor governance. "Look, we are a party of change. We want that after 10 years of such bad politics, it is very important to bring change and, in my view, to bring in a new kind of politics," said Tharoor.

Counting Process Underway

Counting is underway across 823 constituencies in key regions including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The process begins with postal ballots, followed by counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal. Security has been tightened across all counting centres ahead of the process. (ANI)