Kerala invokes over a decade-old law to regulate sale of Jasmine

It is no longer necessary for people to ask for a jasmine garland in muzham. The flower sellers will now measure the flowers in centimetres.

Jasmine (Mullappoo) is an integral part of ornamental purposes and religious practices in South India. In Kerala, over the last 50 years, a traditional unit of measurement called "muzham" is used to quantify jasmine flowers. The term "muzham" refers to a bundle or a specific quantity of flowers. Typically, a muzham (cubit) is equivalent to the length of the thumb to the little finger when the hand is stretched out. It is estimated to be approximately 24 inches or 60 centimeters long.

Jasmine often costs Rs 25–30 per muzham. However, people are no longer required to request a jasmine garland in muzham. The flower vendors will now measure the flowers in centimeters. The Legal Metrology Department in Thrissur sent a notice to a flower vendor, which caused the alterations in the measurement. For selling the jasmine in muzham, the notification demanded a fine of Rs 2000. It quickly became a hot topic of conversation throughout Kerala.

The jasmine needs to be measured in centimeters and meters, according to the law. It is possible to measure a bouquet of flowers in grams and kilograms. Legal metrology has advised that if one cubit is requested, a 44.5 cm garland should be provided.

An official of the Legal Metrology Department told Asianet News that the inspection in the Thrissur shop was conducted based on a complaint. The most common unit is that of the SI (International System of Units). According to Section 11 1(E) and 29 of the Legal Metrology Act, a fine of Rs 2000 would be imposed if flowers are sold in muzham or cubit.

However, flower vendors believe that a change in measurement will result in a lot of issues. The sale of the jasmine garland and other items in muzham measurements lasted for more than 50 years. They claimed that the general public does not necessarily need to understand this transition from muzham to meters and centimeters.

