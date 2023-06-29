Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala invokes over a decade-old law to regulate sale of Jasmine

    It is no longer necessary for people to ask for a jasmine garland in muzham. The flower sellers will now measure the flowers in centimetres.
     

    Thrissur has a new rule for sale of Jasmine, across Kerala next? muzham meter centimeter anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 6:24 PM IST

    Jasmine (Mullappoo) is an integral part of ornamental purposes and religious practices in South India. In Kerala, over the last 50 years, a traditional unit of measurement called "muzham" is used to quantify jasmine flowers. The term "muzham" refers to a bundle or a specific quantity of flowers. Typically, a muzham (cubit) is equivalent to the length of the thumb to the little finger when the hand is stretched out. It is estimated to be approximately 24 inches or 60 centimeters long.

    Also read: UAE: Implementation of Tax on overseas spending for Indian tourists postponed

    Jasmine often costs Rs 25–30 per muzham. However, people are no longer required to request a jasmine garland in muzham. The flower vendors will now measure the flowers in centimeters. The Legal Metrology Department in Thrissur sent a notice to a flower vendor, which caused the alterations in the measurement. For selling the jasmine in muzham, the notification demanded a fine of Rs 2000. It quickly became a hot topic of conversation throughout Kerala.

    The jasmine needs to be measured in centimeters and meters, according to the law. It is possible to measure a bouquet of flowers in grams and kilograms. Legal metrology has advised that if one cubit is requested, a 44.5 cm garland should be provided. 

    An official of the Legal Metrology Department told Asianet News that the inspection in the Thrissur shop was conducted based on a complaint. The most common unit is that of the SI (International System of Units). According to Section 11 1(E) and 29 of the Legal Metrology Act, a fine of Rs 2000 would be imposed if flowers are sold in muzham or cubit.

    However, flower vendors believe that a change in measurement will result in a lot of issues. The sale of the jasmine garland and other items in muzham measurements lasted for more than 50 years. They claimed that the general public does not necessarily need to understand this transition from muzham to meters and centimeters. 

    Also read: Delhi Uber driver provides free WiFi, snacks, first-aid to customers; netizens react

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 7:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Next meeting of Opposition parties to be held in Bengaluru on July 13 gcw

    Next meeting of Opposition parties to be held in Bengaluru on July 13, 14

    Karnataka: Young man ends life over not finding a girl for marriage vkp

    Karnataka: Young man ends life over not finding a girl for marriage

    Bengaluru Traffic Update: Double-decker flyover over Silk Board junction to be ready in six months vkp

    Bengaluru Traffic Update: Double-decker flyover over Silk Board junction to be ready in six months

    Manipur violence: Officials advise Rahul Gandhi to take chopper after grenade attack threat AJR

    Manipur violence: Officials advise Rahul Gandhi to take chopper after grenade attack threat

    Delhi Uber driver provides free WiFi, snacks, first-aid to customers wins hearts with his gesture viral post gcw

    Delhi Uber driver provides free WiFi, snacks, first-aid to customers; netizens react

    Recent Stories

    Andhadhun to Queen: 5 Low-budget Bollywood gems that triumphed at the box office ATG EAI

    Andhadhun to Queen: 5 Low-budget Bollywood gems that triumphed at the box office

    Zomato now allows users to order food from multiple restaurants gcw

    Zomato now allows users to order food from multiple restaurants

    cricket Ashes 2023: Steve Smith gets to his 32nd Test century, equals Steve Waugh's record osf

    Ashes 2023: Steve Smith gets to his 32nd Test century, equals Steve Waugh's record

    7 reasons why you should add fenugreek seeds in your daily life GCW EAI

    7 reasons why you should add fenugreek seeds in your daily life

    Jacqueline Fernandez shares a candid moment with Sonu Sood while shooting their upcoming Action Thriller "Fateh" ADC

    Jacqueline Fernandez shares a candid moment with Sonu Sood while shooting upcoming action thriller 'Fateh'

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon