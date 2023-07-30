Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Beypore port receives ISPS code; Foreign ships to dock directly

    Security measures have been enhanced at the Beypore port as directed by Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) to obtain ISPS code.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil said that Beypore Port has obtained International Ship and Port Facility Security Certification (ISPS) enabling it to receive foreign ships and handle immigration clearance. The port attained worldwide standards as a result of the ISPS code's accessibility. The certificate has a five-year validity period, according to the minister.

    Also read: Kerala to enact law for migrant workers amid rising criminal cases; Police clearance certificate on cards

    According to MMD directives, the port has increased security measures in order to receive ISPS accreditation. A barbed wire fence was erected on top of the port boundary's perimeter wall, which had been elevated to 2.4 metres. At the port gate, there is an X-ray scanning system and metal detector, the minister said.

    Additionally, an automated radar system has been installed to detect approaching ships and small vessels. The minister stated that in addition to providing a new communication system at the dock and other improvements, the port's main entrance and passenger gate had also been rebuilt. 

    Foreign ships may only dock at ports that are covered by the ISPS Code, according to the Mercantile Marine Department. With the code in hand, foreign cargo-passenger ships can now sail straight to Beypore. Additionally, it is now the primary port in Malabar for obtaining an international unique identity number. In order for large ships to reach the coast of Beypore, Minister Ahmed Devarkovil stated that dredging work is now underway. 

