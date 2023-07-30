Kerala to enact law for migrant workers amid rising criminal cases; Police clearance certificate on cards

Aluva murder case: The accused Ashfaq Alam has been charged with murder, sexual assault and sections under POCSO Act and he will be produced in court on Sunday.

Thiruvananthapuram: Following the shocking murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva, Ernakulam after a brutal sexual assault by a migrant worker, the Kerala government has decided to enact a special law to cut down the instances of criminal cases. An official police clearance would be required for migrant employees hired in Kerala, according to general education and labour minister V Sivankutty.

The labour department's license is required for agents who bring migrant labour into the state, he noted. The migrant workers' camps will be visited and information on each worker will be collected. Police certificates from any state will be mandatory.

The Minister announced that a mobile app named 'Adithi' will be launched in August for migrant workers.

The lifeless body of a five-year-old girl was tragically discovered in a garbage yard, almost a day after she was abducted from her family's rented house in Aluva, near Kochi. The incident took place while her parents were away at work. The victim was the daughter of Ramdhar Tiwari, hailing from Bishambharpur in Bihar's Pashchim Champaran district. She was just a Class 1 student at a local school, and her family resided in a rented apartment within the Choornikara Panchayat.

The accused Ashfaq Alam has been charged with murder, sexual assault and sections under POCSO Act and he will be produced in court on Sunday.