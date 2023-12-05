Kerala: Aster Medicity in Kochi listed among best hospitals in India

Aster Medcity in Kochi also claimed the first position in the overall list of the top 24 hospitals in India.

Kochi: The Aster Medicity in Kochi has been listed among the best hospitals in India as per the survey conducted by The Week in collaboration with Hansa Research. The hospital secured the top position in the category of growing multi-specialty hospitals across the country. Notably, Aster Medcity also claimed the first position in the overall list of the top 24 hospitals in India.

The survey focused on important hospitals and health institutions in 17 cities of the country, including Delhi. 790 general physicians and 1,165 specialist health workers participated in the survey. They were instructed to nominate the ten best multi-specialty hospitals in their respective cities and vote in various categories. Aster Medcity won in six of these categories.

The hospital secured the 14th position among the best multi-specialty hospitals in the private sector nationwide. Additionally, it stands as the 5th hospital listed on the stock exchange and the 7th best multi-specialty hospital in South India. In the private sector, Aster Medcity holds the 6th position. Moreover, the hospital was nationally ranked 16th for providing exceptional cardiology services and holds the 7th position in South India for the same category. These rankings underscore Aster Medcity's standing as a leading healthcare institution across various specialties

Farhan Yasin, Vice President, of Aster India, said, "We are proud that Aster MedCity has been recognized as one of the best emerging multi-specialty hospitals in the country." He added that this achievement is a commitment to continue providing the best service to patients.