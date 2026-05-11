Uttarakhand Police have enhanced security for the Kedarnath Yatra in Rudraprayag using anti-sabotage checks, advanced tech, and drones. Authorities have also urged caution due to an IMD orange alert for rain in nearby districts.

Uttarakhand Police has strengthened security arrangements in Rudraprayag to ensure the safety of pilgrims, arriving in huge numbers to offer prayers at Kedarnath Temple. Under the direction of the Superintendent of Police, elaborate security measures have been put in place along the Char Dham yatra route to the temple premises.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Enhanced Security Measures

Joint anti-sabotage checking operations are being carried out by the Bomb Disposal Squad and local police in sensitive areas of the shrine. Advanced metal detectors and other modern equipment are being used to thoroughly inspect temple entry gates, rest areas, and the belongings of pilgrims.

In addition, CCTV cameras and drones are being used for continuous monitoring of crowded areas to ensure immediate action against any suspicious activity.

Police have also appealed to devotees to cooperate with security personnel and follow all safety guidelines to ensure that the Kedarnath Yatra remains safe and smooth.

Weather Advisory and Official Appeal

Meanwhile, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey appealed to pilgrims and tourists to plan thier journey with utmost caution after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange warning for Uttarkashi and Tehri Garhwal district.

The Commissioner urged devotees to exercise extra vigilance while planning their travel on May 12 and 13, considering the weather sensitivity. He advised people to travel after the weather conditions improve would be more convenient and safer.

He also requested pilgrims to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the administration and local authorities during the journey to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience. He said that the state government is fully committed to making the Char Dham Yatra smooth, safe, and well-organised, and that all concerned departments have been directed to ensure necessary preparations and arrangements. He expressed confidence that with the cooperation and awareness of the devotees, the Char Dham Yatra will be conducted smoothly and successfully.

IMD Orange Alert

IMD has issued an Orange alert in the Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi districts, warning that intense spells of rain with lightning and thunderstorms are likely at some places in these areas.

About the Char Dham Yatra

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on April 19 with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple. (ANI)