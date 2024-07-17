Indian Army kills 5 terrorists, lost 9 bravehearts in 3 months

In the last three months, the Indian Army lost 9 soldiers fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, while neutralizing five terrorists. Other security forces also faced casualties. The spike in attacks is attributed to terrorists' advanced tactics and reduced troop deployment. Former Pakistan Army soldiers now lead these operations, utilizing jungle terrain for concealment.

New Delhi: In the last three months, the Indian Army has lost 9 bravehearts in fighting against foreign terrorists in the Jammu region of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Indian Army in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police able to neutralize five foreign terrorists. Besides, one each from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Air Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police have lost their lives while in the line of duty in the same region.

On July 15, Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, Sepoy Ajay and a police constable laid down their lives while undertaking a counter-terrorist operation at Desha forest under Doda district to ensure peace in the region.

An official in the defence and security establishment said: “We have lost 13 security forces personnel, including 9 from the Indian Army since May 2024,” adding that five terrorists were killed in two separate counter-terrorism operations in the region. Since November 2021, the official said: “We have lost 34 personnel while managing to kill 40 terrorists in different operations in the Jammu region”

On July 10, Asianet Newsable reported about the reasons for a spike in terrorist attacks in the Jammu region.

Why is the Jammu region witnessing spurt in terror attacks?

Sources in the government establishment had said that the adoption of newer tactics and usage of advanced communication devices, thinner deployment of the security forces, and lack of ground intelligence inputs were among the major reasons for the increase in the attacks in the region.

The region remained peaceful before it picked up again after the announcement of a ceasefire understanding between the armies of two neighbouring countries --- India and Pakistan, in February 2021.

Sources further revealed that before the violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020, the area was monitored by a battalion of around 800 soldiers. However, this has now been reduced to just two companies, totalling about 260 soldiers.

The troops were moved to Eastern Ladakh because the area had not witnessed any terrorist attacks since the 2000s. The terrorists have changed their tactics these days and following the same pattern in the recent attacks.

"Previously, they relied on locals for logistical support, but now they use the terrain, jungles, and caves for shelter and storing food, arms, and ammunition. They hide in the jungle, emerging once a week or fortnight to collect supplies." “Since we are in the uniforms and vehicles they easily monitor our movements.”



"The jungle provides them with camouflage, making them difficult to detect through aerial surveillance or human tracking," the source added.

They further added that the retired soldiers from the Special Service Group (SSG), the special operations group of the Pakistan Army are now leading the terror operations along the Line of Control (LoC).

