Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian Army kills 5 terrorists, lost 9 bravehearts in 3 months

    In the last three months, the Indian Army lost 9 soldiers fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, while neutralizing five terrorists. Other security forces also faced casualties. The spike in attacks is attributed to terrorists' advanced tactics and reduced troop deployment. Former Pakistan Army soldiers now lead these operations, utilizing jungle terrain for concealment.

    Indian Army kills five terrorists lost nine bravehearts in three months vkp
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    New Delhi: In the last three months, the Indian Army has lost 9 bravehearts in fighting against foreign terrorists in the Jammu region of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Indian Army in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police able to neutralize five foreign terrorists. Besides, one each from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Air Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police have lost their lives while in the line of duty in the same region. 

    On July 15, Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, Sepoy Ajay and a police constable laid down their lives while undertaking a counter-terrorist operation at Desha forest under Doda district to ensure peace in the region.

    An official in the defence and security establishment said: “We have lost 13 security forces personnel, including 9 from the Indian Army since May 2024,” adding that five terrorists were killed in two separate counter-terrorism operations in the region. Since November 2021, the official said: “We have lost 34 personnel while managing to kill 40 terrorists in different operations in the Jammu region” 

    On July 10, Asianet Newsable reported about the reasons for a spike in terrorist attacks in the Jammu region. 

    Why is the Jammu region witnessing spurt in terror attacks?

    Sources in the government establishment had said that the adoption of newer tactics and usage of advanced communication devices, thinner deployment of the security forces, and lack of ground intelligence inputs were among the major reasons for the increase in the attacks in the region. 

    The region remained peaceful before it picked up again after the announcement of a ceasefire understanding between the armies of two neighbouring countries --- India and Pakistan, in February 2021. 

    Sources further revealed that before the violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020, the area was monitored by a battalion of around 800 soldiers. However, this has now been reduced to just two companies, totalling about 260 soldiers.

    The troops were moved to Eastern Ladakh because the area had not witnessed any terrorist attacks since the 2000s.  The terrorists have changed their tactics these days and following the same pattern in the recent attacks. 

    "Previously, they relied on locals for logistical support, but now they use the terrain, jungles, and caves for shelter and storing food, arms, and ammunition. They hide in the jungle, emerging once a week or fortnight to collect supplies." “Since we are in the uniforms and vehicles they easily monitor our movements.”

    Why is the Jammu region witnessing spurt in terror attacks?

    "The jungle provides them with camouflage, making them difficult to detect through aerial surveillance or human tracking," the source added.

    They further added that the retired soldiers from the Special Service Group (SSG), the special operations group of the Pakistan Army are now leading the terror operations along the Line of Control (LoC).

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Doda encounter: Major among 4 soldiers killed. Who is behind attack? What we know so far AJR

    Doda encounter: Major among 4 soldiers killed. Who is behind attack? What we know so far

    Assassination attempts & political fortunes: Trump's rising popularity after attack and the Indira precedent AJR

    Assassination attempts & political fortunes: Trump's rising popularity after attack and the Indira precedent

    USS Theodore Roosevelt and Indian Navy conduct successful joint Indo-Pacific exercises AJR

    USS Theodore Roosevelt and Indian Navy conduct successful joint Indo-Pacific exercises

    The combo of India's military modernization, N-Ambitions AJR

    The combo of India's military modernization, N-Ambitions

    Who is Vikram Misri? India's new foreign secretary AJR

    Who is Vikram Misri? India's new foreign secretary

    Recent Stories

    Nagaland state lottery July 17, 2024: Check today's winning number RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 17, 2024: Check today's winning number

    Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik's sex video goes viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants get intimate under blanket (WATCH) RBA

    Armaan Malik, Kritika's S*X video goes viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants get intimate under blanket (WATCH)

    Setback for Ajit Pawar: 4 top leaders quit after major poll debacle, likely to join Sharad Pawar's camp NCP anr

    Setback for Ajit Pawar: 4 top leaders quit after major poll debacle, likely to join Sharad Pawar's camp

    Virat Kohli wanted THIS to be written on Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday cake, see pictures RKK

    Virat Kohli wanted THIS to be written on Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday cake, see pictures

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in 8 districts today july 17 2024; Orange alert in 5 districts anr

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in 8 districts today; Orange alert in 5 districts

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon