Kathmandu conspiracy: ISI's new ploy to stoke trouble in India

With India and Nepal attempting to bring normalcy to their bilateral relations, Pakistan's espionage agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence, is once again trying to create a rift between the two historically and culturally linked countries.

According to a source, ISI operatives will meet senior retired Nepalese Army officials in Kathmandu later this month. The meeting is being coordinated by a Pakistani national and an ISI operative in Nepal named Md Raksana Noorti at the Pakistan Embassy in the capital Kathmandu.

The meeting is taking place in the backdrop of India's new recruitment policy in the armed forces under the 'Agnipath Scheme'. A large number of Nepalese youths have joined the Services since India gained independence in 1947. Before 1947, the Nepalese were part of the British Army. It must be noted that over 30,000 Nepalese youths serve in the Indian Army, and over two lakh are retired and staying in Nepal.

Post announcement of the scheme, India witnessed a series of protests -- some violent -- across the country.

Intelligence sources said that reducing dependency on India and fuelling anti-India sentiments would be among the key topics discussed in the Kathmandu meeting.

"The ISI is exploring an avenue from Nepal side since the infiltration from the Line of Control has been drastically reduced after the Armies of two countries reiterated implementation of the ceasefire," the intelligence officer said.

He said that the ISI is also planning to aggravate the strained ties between the Himalayan nations and wants to act as a facilitator between Nepal and China.

It should be noted that the Nepalese Prime Minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba paid his maiden visit to New Delhi in April this year after assuming charge in July 2021 to mend relations with India that had deteriorated under the leadership of KP Sharma Oli since 2018.

