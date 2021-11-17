As Kartarpur Corridor reopens; take a look at norms to be followed & how to book for pilgrimage

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was opened on November 9, 2019, although briefly blocked on March 16, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic epidemic. Here's everything you need to know about the norms to be followed.

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor reopens today for 'Holy Darshan' after a nearly year-and-a-half hiatus, just in time for Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary. The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor connects Pakistan's Gurdwara Darbar Sahib to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur area. The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was opened on November 9, 2019, although briefly blocked on March 16, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic epidemic.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that it has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on November 17. Around 100-200 Indian pilgrims are likely to go through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on any given day.

Both the governments of India and Pakistan have decided that only fully vaccinated persons would be allowed to participate in the pilgrimage.

All pilgrims must have a negative RT-PCR report no more than 72 hours old and COVID-19 immunization certificates.

Pilgrims will be subjected to frequent temperature checks and sanitization, wearing face masks and following social separation.

According to reports, pilgrims would also be required to complete a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) upon their arrival in Pakistan.

They will be subjected to temperature checks, and anyone showing signs of COVID-19 will be placed in isolation.

As Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is on their side, the pilgrims will have to follow the COVID-19 norms of the Pakistani authorities.

Here's a step-by-step guide to book for pilgrimage:

Those interested in visiting Darbar Sahib can register online at https://prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in/kpr/.

Step 1: Go to https://prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in/kpr/ on the Ministry of Home Affairs' website.

Step 2: Before commencing the booking procedure, read the 'Instructions for Filling Registration Form'.

Step 3: In the top panel, click 'Apply Online.'

Step 4: Choose your nationality and travel date, then click 'Continue.'

Step 5: Complete 'Part A' of the Kartarpur Corridor registration form and press the 'Save & Continue' button. Fill in the blanks with the remaining information.

Step 6: Once completed, you will be given a registration number and a PDF copy of the form. Keep a record of the registration number and save the pdf file for future reference.

Step 7: Three to four days before the day of travel, pilgrims will get an SMS and an e-mail confirming their registration.

Guru Nanak Dev's ultimate resting place is Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. Kartarpur is located on the west bank of the Ravi River, where Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, spent his final 18 years of life.