    Karnataka: Vijayapura woman gets 100th rank in UPSC after 3 failed attempts, shares her journey

    Vijaya Bhimsen Hosmani from Karnataka's Vijayapura district secured the 100th rank in the UPSC exam after four attempts, showcasing perseverance and dedication. Despite initial setbacks, she remained determined, utilizing online coaching and drawing motivation from her friend's success. Vijaya, with a background in law, excelled academically and credited her parents and friends for their support.

    Karnataka: Vijayapura woman gets 100th rank in UPSC after 3 failed attempts, shares her journey vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 9:18 AM IST

    Vijaya Bhimsen Hosmani of Karnataka's Vijayapura district has secured the 100th rank in the UPSC examination after facing three unsuccessful attempts. Her inspiring journey showcases the essence of unwavering dedication and hard work. Hailing from Jala village in Devarhipparagi taluk of Vijayapur district, Vijaya's relentless pursuit of her dream finally bore fruit in her fourth attempt at age 26. Her resilience and passion for the UPSC exam, nurtured since the age of 22, led her to this remarkable achievement.

    Vijaya's journey to success was not without its challenges. Despite facing disappointment in the preliminary rounds thrice, she remained undeterred, fueled by her unwavering interest in the UPSC exam. Her story serves as a testament to the power of continuous effort and perseverance in the face of adversity.

    Embracing modern methods of learning, Vijaya availed herself of online coaching, a testament to her adaptability and commitment to her goal. The success of her friend, Kritika Goyal, who secured the 14th rank in the 2022 batch, served as further motivation on her journey.

    Born and raised in Vijayapur district, Vijaya received her early education at Sainika School (Shishu Niketan) up to the 5th grade. Continuing her academic journey, she completed her secondary education at Basaveshwar Vidyawardaka Sangh in Bagalkote and pursued her higher studies at Tungala College and Durbar College in Vijayapur.

    Vijaya's academic excellence shone through as she earned a gold medal in BA and LLB criminal law from Gujarat University, securing the first rank in her class. 

    "After completing my law degree exam, my parents provided a lot of encouragement during my preparation for the IAS officer exam, alongside our classmates. I am very happy to have achieved the 100th rank in my fourth attempt after putting in a lot of hard work. My motivation throughout this journey was fueled by the success of my girlfriend, Kritika Goyal, who secured the 14th rank in the 2022 batch."

    - Vijaya Bhimasena Hosmani, a student of the 2023 batch who secured the 100th rank in the UPSC exam.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 9:18 AM IST
