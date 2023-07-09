Karnataka Monsoon: Villagers in Coastal Karnataka struggle

Coastal Karnataka is facing challenges during the monsoon, with inadequate resources and infrastructure. Villagers in Moodbidri struggle with a broken bridge, while rising water levels in dams bring both awe and destruction. Relief efforts are underway in affected areas.

Coastal Karnataka has been receiving moderately heavy rainfall, causing hardships for the people who continue to struggle with a lack of proper resources to protect themselves from the hailstorm. Dakshina Kannada’s Moodbidri is one town with very significant importance in tourism.

Moodbidri has several Jain Basadis and also hosts a famous Kambala (buffalo race). It is also famous for Alva's college, where lakhs of students enrol themselves. Yet, the taluks of Moodbidri lack proper resources and infrastructure.



The Todaru village of Moodbidri taluk is facing a problem where the children face difficulty in crossing a small bridge constructed across the canal. The bridge is constructed beside the house of a Puddarakodi Jaya Shetty.

The bridge, which was constructed years ago, is broken due to excess rainfall, last year. Yet, until now no one seemed to notice or bring it to the attention of the local panchayat. Last year, it was reconstructed temporarily with the help of areca trees. Every day, over 100 people cross the bridge, holding their life in their hands.

The route connects Puddarakodi-Baldottu-Konnepadavu-Kalasanka to the bridge. Most importantly, there is an Anganwadi Kendra across the bridge, which lies less than 2 km from the bridge. As a result, over 15 children cross this bridge, hoping it won’t fall off.

The risk factor is very high as the parents send their children across the bridge. They are too small to cross a bridge like that. Therefore, the parents accompany their children.

The parents have complained several times about the bridge being constructed again. Yet the Panchayat has not taken a single action to complete the bridge.

"There are several such remote areas in Karnataka, where each and every village needs root needs, to lead their lives in the rainy season. There is a separate fund allotted for the bridge, which is not being utilised yet," complains Santosh Jain, a villager.

Danger awaits each and every day for the passersby on the bridge. Hope the related authorities help the villagers to build responsible routes along the canals to help them lead a peaceful life during the rainy season.

Water levels rise in dams

The monsoon gods have finally blessed Karnataka and the water levels of the various rivers in Karnataka are on the rise. KRS Dam in Coorg has risen two feet in a single day, due to the excess rainfall. The Abbi Falls near Madikeri is now fearful, due to its magnanimous water flow.



The world-famous Jog Falls, Kolli-Abbi Falls has been flowing with tons of water, making the tourists crave their beauty. Tunga, Bhadra, Sharavati, Netravati and Hemavati rivers have seen a rise in water levels. Linganamakki Reservoir has now 1749 feet of water. Bhadra Dam has risen significantly and has reached 139.8 feet. Tunga Dam has surpassed the dead storage level and about 17,149 q.sec of water has been released into the river.

Some parts of the coasts and highlands have experienced landslides, destroying over 50 houses. Udupi District Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar paid a visit to the destroyed places and assured relief to the people.