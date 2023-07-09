Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Monsoon: Villagers in Coastal Karnataka struggle

     

    Coastal Karnataka is facing challenges during the monsoon, with inadequate resources and infrastructure. Villagers in Moodbidri struggle with a broken bridge, while rising water levels in dams bring both awe and destruction. Relief efforts are underway in affected areas.

    Karnataka Monsoon: Villagers in Coastal Karnataka struggle vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 5:32 PM IST

    Coastal Karnataka has been receiving moderately heavy rainfall, causing hardships for the people who continue to struggle with a lack of proper resources to protect themselves from the hailstorm. Dakshina Kannada’s Moodbidri is one town with very significant importance in tourism. 

    Moodbidri has several Jain Basadis and also hosts a famous Kambala (buffalo race). It is also famous for Alva's college, where lakhs of students enrol themselves. Yet, the taluks of Moodbidri lack proper resources and infrastructure.

    Karnataka Dry Spell: Marine species, birds face existential threat as Tungabhadra reservoir water level dips

    The Todaru village of Moodbidri taluk is facing a problem where the children face difficulty in crossing a small bridge constructed across the canal. The bridge is constructed beside the house of a Puddarakodi Jaya Shetty.

    The bridge, which was constructed years ago, is broken due to excess rainfall, last year. Yet, until now no one seemed to notice or bring it to the attention of the local panchayat. Last year, it was reconstructed temporarily with the help of areca trees. Every day, over 100 people cross the bridge, holding their life in their hands.

    The route connects Puddarakodi-Baldottu-Konnepadavu-Kalasanka to the bridge. Most importantly, there is an Anganwadi Kendra across the bridge, which lies less than 2 km from the bridge. As a result, over 15 children cross this bridge, hoping it won’t fall off. 

    The risk factor is very high as the parents send their children across the bridge. They are too small to cross a bridge like that. Therefore, the parents accompany their children.

    The parents have complained several times about the bridge being constructed again. Yet the Panchayat has not taken a single action to complete the bridge. 

    "There are several such remote areas in Karnataka, where each and every village needs root needs, to lead their lives in the rainy season. There is a separate fund allotted for the bridge, which is not being utilised yet," complains Santosh Jain, a villager.

    Danger awaits each and every day for the passersby on the bridge. Hope the related authorities help the villagers to build responsible routes along the canals to help them lead a peaceful life during the rainy season.

    Water levels rise in dams

    The monsoon gods have finally blessed Karnataka and the water levels of the various rivers in Karnataka are on the rise.  KRS Dam in Coorg has risen two feet in a single day, due to the excess rainfall. The Abbi Falls near Madikeri is now fearful, due to its magnanimous water flow.

    Northern Karnataka: Drought and dying crops force farmers to migrate to cities for work

    The world-famous Jog Falls, Kolli-Abbi Falls has been flowing with tons of water, making the tourists crave their beauty. Tunga, Bhadra, Sharavati, Netravati and Hemavati rivers have seen a rise in water levels. Linganamakki Reservoir has now 1749 feet of water. Bhadra Dam has risen significantly and has reached 139.8 feet. Tunga Dam has surpassed the dead storage level and about 17,149 q.sec of water has been released into the river.

    Some parts of the coasts and highlands have experienced landslides, destroying over 50 houses. Udupi District Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar paid a visit to the destroyed places and assured relief to the people.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2023, 5:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru metro operations on Purple line to halt for two hours till August 10 vkp

    Bengaluru metro operations on Purple line to halt for two hours till August 10

    Karnataka: 2 confess to murdering Jain monk, chopping up his body and dumping parts in Krishna river vkp

    Karnataka: 2 confess to murdering Jain monk, chopping up his body and dumping parts in Krishna river

    Vande Bharat train gets a makeover new look inspired by Tricolour know latest features details here gcw

    Vande Bharat train gets a makeover, new look inspired by Tricolour; Check details

    Bengaluru: Traffic pains increase as offices open; Gridlocks in Outer Ring Road vkp

    Bengaluru: Traffic pains increase as offices open; Gridlocks in Outer Ring Road

    Kerala: Two injured as private Ayurvedic hospital lift crashes down in Ernakulam an

    Kerala: Two injured as private Ayurvedic hospital lift crashes down in Ernakulam

    Recent Stories

    Naan Paratha and Butter Garlic Naan feature in top 10 of World best flatbreads list full details gcw

    Naan, Paratha and Butter Garlic Naan feature in top 10 of World's best flatbreads list

    Viewpoint march of the Yuan against Dollar dominance

    Viewpoint: March of the Yuan against Dollar dominance

    Bengaluru metro operations on Purple line to halt for two hours till August 10 vkp

    Bengaluru metro operations on Purple line to halt for two hours till August 10

    Hyundai Exter to launch on July 10 Here is what we know so far gcw

    Hyundai Exter to launch on July 10; Here's what we know so far

    Karnataka: 2 confess to murdering Jain monk, chopping up his body and dumping parts in Krishna river vkp

    Karnataka: 2 confess to murdering Jain monk, chopping up his body and dumping parts in Krishna river

    Recent Videos

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon